How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3

David Evans
The Colorado Buffaloes have quickly become one of the most talked-about teams in college football. After their shocking Week 1 victory against TCU as 20-point underdogs, and an impressive dispatch of Nebraska in Week 2, they’ve solidified themselves as a team to watch this season. As they gear up for their Week 3 face-off against in-state rivals Colorado State, fans around the nation are eager to tune in and see what the Buffaloes have in store next. For those looking to catch the action, TheSportsDaily has got you covered. Dive in as we guide you on how to stream Colorado vs. Colorado State for free this Saturday.

  • 🏈 Event: Colorado State vs. Colorado
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 16th, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 pm
  • 📺 TV: ESPN
  • 🎲 Odds: Colorado -23.5 -110 / O/U 61 -105/-115

Much of the Buffaloes’ newfound success can be attributed to their charismatic head coach, Deion Sanders. The ‘Prime Effect,’ as fans have lovingly dubbed it, has completely revitalized the team. Under Sanders’ leadership, Colorado has been transformed into a formidable force on the field.

This weekend, as they take on the CSU Rams, we’re all eager to see if Sanders’ magic touch continues to drive them to victory. Join us and witness the next chapter of the Buffaloes’ remarkable journey, and do it by streaming this Colorado game for free.

Colorado will host Colorado State at a packed Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday. The Buffaloes are now beginning to face the weight of expectation. This week, they are 23.4-point favorites in their rivalry game against the CSU Rams according to BetOnline.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds
Colorado State +23.5 -110 Over 61.5 -105
Colorado -23.5 -110 Under 61.5 -115

The game kicks off at noon on Saturday, September 16, and the eyes of the nation will once again be watching.

How to Watch Colorado Football For Free

The game will be aired on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes ESPN.
  • DirecTV isn’t far behind, giving college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes ESPN.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to prominent college football games can be a tempting option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Colorado Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000.
  4. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Georgia to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetOnline

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: This is the main draw. Not only can you bet on the games, but you can watch them live, including the Colorado Buffaloes.
  • Epic Bonuses: Beyond the generous $1,000 sign-up bonus, the platform has many promotions and incentives, ensuring loyal players always get that extra value.
  • Huge Variety of Sports: It’s not just about the NFL. Dive into a wide selection, from cricket matches to entertainment props, offering a rich betting landscape.
  • Live Betting: Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting.
  • Numerous Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Catering to both modern and traditional methods, from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to classics like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions.
  • No KYC Verification Checks: Steer clear of the usual KYC roadblocks. Here, your betting experience is unhindered, prioritizing your peace of mind.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Relish the opportunity to back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate circuits, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks.
  • Welcoming Age Policy: ,BetOnline embraces enthusiasts from the age of 18 and up.
  • Dedicated Support: With a reputation for outstanding service, their customer support team is poised to swiftly handle any concerns or inquiries.

When you combine BetOnline’s storied history, its wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this college football season to live stream Colorado Buffaloes games for free.

Visit BetOnline

College Football Betting Guides 2023

College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

