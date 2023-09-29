The Colorado Buffaloes were riding a hot streak as the Cinderella story of college football going into last week. However, the Oregon Ducks put paid to that, beating the Buffaloes 42-6, derailing the hype train. Now, in Week 5, the task doesn’t get easier for Deion Sanders and his men as they face off against the eighth ranked USC Trojans. It’s one of the most must-see games in NCAA football this week and here, we take a look at how stream Colorado Football against USC for free in Week 5.

🏈 Event: Colorado vs. USC

Colorado vs. USC 📅 Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Saturday, September 30th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🎲 Odds: Colorado +22 -110 / O/U 73 -110

Colorado will get a chance to set their season back on track immediately as they host USC at Folsom Field in Week 5. Last week’s thumping by Oregon will likely light a fire under Deion Sanders’ team, and this time they will be in front of a packed home stadium as they seek to pull off a big upset.

Join us and witness the next chapter of the Buffaloes’ remarkable journey, and do it by streaming this Colorado game for free.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Colorado will host the USC Trojans on Saturday. The Buffaloes are not expected to compete this week, but we saw what happened when that was the case against TCU in Week 1. This week, they are 22-point underdogs in the Pac-12 matchup against USC according to BetUS.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado +22 -110 Over 73 -110 USC -22 -110 Under 73 -110

The game kicks off at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, September 30, and the eyes of the nation will once again be watching.

How to Watch Colorado Football For Free

The game will be aired on FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX. DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.

also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetUS, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream Colorado Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetUS, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of the BetUS $2,500 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetUS 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetUS account.

Register your BetUS account with your details. Deposit a minimum of $100 with code JOIN125 to claim the 125% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $2,500 bonus, you should deposit $2,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Colorado to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetUS for College Football?

Live College Football Streaming : Watch live college football games for free, including the Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC in Week 5.

: Watch live college football games for free, including the Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC in Week 5. Huge Bonuses and Incentives : Enjoy a generous $2,500 sign-up bonus and access to various promotions and incentives.

: Enjoy a generous $2,500 sign-up bonus and access to various promotions and incentives. Massive Variety of Sports : Bet on a wide range of sports, from football to politics, offering a rich betting landscape.

: Bet on a wide range of sports, from football to politics, offering a rich betting landscape. Live Betting : Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting.

: Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting. Variety of Deposit & Withdrawal Options : Choose from modern and traditional methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as classics like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions.

: Choose from modern and traditional methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as classics like Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions. No KYC Verification Checks : Enjoy an unhindered betting experience without the usual KYC roadblocks, prioritizing your peace of mind.

: Enjoy an unhindered betting experience without the usual KYC roadblocks, prioritizing your peace of mind. Bet on Local Teams : Relish the opportunity to back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate sports, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks.

: Relish the opportunity to back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate sports, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks. Age Friendly : BetUS embraces enthusiasts from the age of 18 and up.

: BetUS embraces enthusiasts from the age of 18 and up. Excellent Customer Support: Benefit from a reputation for outstanding service, with their customer support team poised to swiftly handle any concerns or inquiries.

When you combine BetUS’s wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetUS this college football season to live stream Colorado Buffaloes games for free.

