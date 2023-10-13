College Football

How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7

David Evans
The Georgia Bulldogs are still the number one ranked team in college football after a win over Kentucky in Week 6. This week, Georgia heads to Vanderbilt for their Week 7 SEC encounter. Here, we take a look at how stream Georgia Football against Vanderbilt for free in Week 7.

  • 🏈 Event: Georgia (1) vs. Vanderbilt
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV: CBS
  • 🎲 Odds: Georgia -32 (-110 )/ O/U 56

The quest for a three-peat is still on for the Georgia Bulldogs as they remain undefeated at 6-0 entering Week 7. The Bulldogs comfortably dispatched a surging Kentucky team last week, and look to build on that as they head to Vanderbilt to face the Commodores in Week 7.

Join us and witness the Bulldogs chase history, and do it by streaming this UGA game for free.

UGA will face Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs are expected to win convincingly in the Week 7 SEC contest. This week, they are 32-point favorites in the matchup against Kentucky according to BetUS.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Georgia -32 -110 Over 56 -110 How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7
Vanderbilt +32 -110 Under 56 -110 How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 7

The game kicks off at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 14, and the number one team in college football is sure to draw high viewership.

How to Watch Georgia Football For Free

The game will be aired on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

  • YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes CBS.
  • DirecTV also offers college football fans a 5-day free trial.
  • FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes CBS.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is also an option. BetUS, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week.

Live Stream UGA Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetUS, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top NCAA football games at no cost each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of the BetUS $2,500 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetUS 100% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your new BetUS account.
  2. Register your BetUS account with your details.
  3. Deposit a minimum of $100 with code JOIN125 to claim the 125% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $2,500 bonus, you should deposit $2,000.
  4. Dive into college football and place your bets on Georgia to watch your free live stream.
Stream College Football for Free at BetUS

Why Choose BetUS for College Football?

  • Live College Football Streaming: Watch live college football games for free, including the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt in Week 7.
  • Huge Bonuses and Incentives: Enjoy a massive $2,500 sign-up bonus and access to numerous promotions and incentives.
  • Massive Variety of Sports: Bet on a wide range of sports, from football to cricket to entertainment, offering a rich betting landscape.
  • Live Betting: Immerse yourself in the action with a wide range of sports events available for in-play betting.
  • Variety of Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Choose from modern and traditional methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as debit and credit cards including Visa and Mastercard, ensuring seamless transactions.
  • No KYC Verification: Enjoy a betting experience without the usual KYC roadblocks, prioritizing your privacy.
  • Bet on Local Teams:  Back your in-state teams, spanning both the professional and collegiate sports, sometimes not available at traditional sportsbooks.
  • Ages 18+: BetUS embraces enthusiasts from the age of 18 and up.
  • Excellent Customer Support: Benefit from a reputation for outstanding service, with their customer support team poised to swiftly handle any concerns or inquiries.

When you combine BetUS’s wide array of offerings for the 2023 college football season, and its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice becomes clear. Whether you’re a new bettor or a seasoned gambler, you should consider BetUS this college football season to live stream Georgia Bulldogs games for free.

Visit BetUS

David Evans

