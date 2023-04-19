How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch any NBA game for free.

Entering this first-round matchup, the Lakers are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Memphis. On Sunday, Los Angeles won 128-112 away at FedExForum. Sportsbooks show the Grizzlies as a one-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to watch or stream Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free?

Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 60.9% chance of defeating the Lakers.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 🕙 Time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET 🏆 Location: FedExForum| Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum| Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel: TNT

Jazz Sports 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Odds: Lakers -1 (-105) | Grizzlies +1 (-115)

NBA Playoffs 2023 Odds For Game 2 | Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds

On Wednesday, the Lakers (45-39, 41-41-2 ATS) enter this matchup 21-11 as favorites, 23-28 as underdogs, 20-21-1 ATS away, and 26-16 over/under away. Bettors are prepared to watch L.A. take a potential 2-0 series lead tonight.

Also, the Grizzlies (51-32, 37-44-2 ATS) are 48-16 as favorites, 3-16 as underdogs, 23-18-1 ATS at home, and 19-21-2 over/under at home. Los Angeles is 10-5 in its last 15 meetings against Memphis.

The point total has also gone over in the Lakers’ past six road games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 14-2 in their previous 16 games played at home. Not to mention, Memphis is 1-5 ATS in its past six contests.

Check out the Game 2 odds below for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game on Wednesday night.

The Best NBA Betting Guides for the 2023 NBA Playoffs