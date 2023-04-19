NBA News and Rumors

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
4 min read
How to watch or stream Lakers vs Grizzlies Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?

How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch any NBA game for free.

Entering this first-round matchup, the Lakers are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Memphis. On Sunday, Los Angeles won 128-112 away at FedExForum. Sportsbooks show the Grizzlies as a one-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to watch or stream Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free?

While YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream offer free trials, this is only a temporary solution to watching NBA games for free. There’s a better way to stream the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free once they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game
  4. Stream Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2 For Free? | 2023 NBA Playoffs TV Channel and Live Stream

Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 60.9% chance of defeating the Lakers.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 7:30 pm ET
  • 🏆 Location: FedExForum| Memphis, Tennessee
  • 📺 TV Channel: TNT
  • 💻 Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Odds: Lakers -1 (-105) | Grizzlies +1 (-115)

NBA Playoffs 2023 Odds For Game 2 | Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds

On Wednesday, the Lakers (45-39, 41-41-2 ATS) enter this matchup 21-11 as favorites, 23-28 as underdogs, 20-21-1 ATS away, and 26-16 over/under away. Bettors are prepared to watch L.A. take a potential 2-0 series lead tonight.

Also, the Grizzlies (51-32, 37-44-2 ATS) are 48-16 as favorites, 3-16 as underdogs, 23-18-1 ATS at home, and 19-21-2 over/under at home. Los Angeles is 10-5 in its last 15 meetings against Memphis.

The point total has also gone over in the Lakers’ past six road games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 14-2 in their previous 16 games played at home. Not to mention, Memphis is 1-5 ATS in its past six contests.

Check out the Game 2 odds below for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game on Wednesday night.

First Round Game 2 Odds Lakers Grizzlies Play
Moneyline +110 -110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-105) -1 (-115) BetOnline logo
Point Total Over 227 (-105) Under 227 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Best NBA Betting Guides for the 2023 NBA Playoffs

Topics  
Grizzlies Lakers NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Warriors Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 vs Kings

Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings

Author image James Foglio  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Darius Garland joins LeBron James, Kyrie Irving as only Cavaliers players to score 25+ points in a playoff half
Darius Garland joins LeBron James, Kyrie Irving as only Cavaliers players to score 25+ points in a playoff half
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) doubtful for Game 2 vs Heat NBA Playoffs
Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) doubtful for Game 2
Author image James Foglio  •  15h
NBA News and Rumors
How to watch or stream Clippers vs Suns Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
How to watch or stream Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
Author image James Foglio  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
How to watch or stream Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
How to watch or stream Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
Author image James Foglio  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
How to watch or stream Hawks vs Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
How to watch or stream Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?
Author image James Foglio  •  22h
NBA News and Rumors
Warriors Draymond Green asked for X-ray on right ankle after Game 2 loss to Kings
Draymond Green asked for X-ray on right ankle after Game 2 loss to Kings
Author image James Foglio  •  Apr 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top