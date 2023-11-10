With Week 11 of college football fast approaching, the country’s number-three ranked team according to the CFP committee will face their toughest test to date. Michigan will face #10 Penn State on Saturday in a huge Big Ten clash. If you’re looking to catch this must-see top-ten contest in Week 11, here’s your guide on how to watch Michigan football with a live stream, for free.

🏈 Event: Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions 📅 Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Saturday, November 11th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🎲 Odds: Michigan -4 -115 / O/U 45

Michigan might feel a bit slighted by the College Football Committee, who have ranked them at three, and placed rivals Ohio State at the top. With the upcoming trip to Penn State, it’s possible the Wolverines could leapfrog the Buckeyes if they come away with the victory.

It is their toughest test yet, and with the program under scrutiny from the sign-stealing investigation, you can bet the players will be relieved to just go out and play football. A win would mean they can forget about the controversy surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the program for a minute.

You won’t want to miss this top-ten clash, and we have you covered as we dive into how to stream Michigan vs. PSU for free.

Michigan are small favorites to beat Penn State on Saturday.

Sportsbooks are expecting the Wolverines to win a close one against the Nittany Lions. Michigan are favored by 4 according to BetOnline, with a total of 45.

The kick-off for Michigan vs. Penn State is at 12:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on FOX.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Michigan -4 -115 Over 45 -110 Penn State +4 -105 Under 45 -110

How to Watch Michigan Football For Free

The game is being broadcast live on the FOX. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. Various streaming networks offer free trials:

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX and BTN.

offers a 7-day free trial, which includes FOX and BTN. DirecTV isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial.

isn’t far behind, offering college football enthusiasts a 5-day free trial. FuboTV is providing a one-day free trial, which, conveniently, also includes FOX.

However, if you’re someone who not only enjoys watching the game but also likes to have a stake in it, creating an account with a top sportsbook that offers live streams to top college football games is another option. BetOnline, for instance, streams a majority of college football games each week including this huge Michigan vs. Penn State clash.

Live Stream Michigan Football for Free

For fans who enjoy an added dimension to their game-watching experience, sportsbooks are entering the streaming arena. One such platform standing out is BetOnline, which not only provides an opportunity to place bets but also live streams many of the top college football games including Michigan games each week.

Now is a great time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 bonus for new players, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into college football and place your bets on Michigan vs. Penn State to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Live College Football Streaming: Watch free live streams of college football games, featuring the Week 11 clash between Michigan and Penn State.

Watch free live streams of college football games, featuring the Week 11 clash between Michigan and Penn State. Massive Bonuses & Promotions: Delve into a vast selection of enticing bonuses and promotional deals.

Delve into a vast selection of enticing bonuses and promotional deals. Variety of Sports: BetOnline caters to a broad range of betting interests, offering everything from college football to cricket.

BetOnline caters to a broad range of betting interests, offering everything from college football to cricket. Live Betting: Immerse yourself in the intensity of live betting and amplify the excitement of every play.

Immerse yourself in the intensity of live betting and amplify the excitement of every play. Numerous Deposit and Withdrawal Options: Choose from an extensive list of payment methods, including both fiat options like VISA and Mastercard and digital currencies such as Bitcoin.

Choose from an extensive list of payment methods, including both fiat options like VISA and Mastercard and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. No KYC Checks: Place your bets with peace of mind, with assurance that your privacy remains intact.

Place your bets with peace of mind, with assurance that your privacy remains intact. Bet on Your Local Team: Seize the opportunity to bet on local in-state teams, a feature you might miss in traditional sportsbooks.

Seize the opportunity to bet on local in-state teams, a feature you might miss in traditional sportsbooks. 18+ Welcome: Open to patrons 18 and up, providing a responsible gaming environment.

Open to patrons 18 and up, providing a responsible gaming environment. Superb Customer Support: Receive top-notch assistance from customer service, ready to help with any aspect of your betting journey.

Taking these offerings into account, BetOnline distinguishes itself as the premier option for bettors at any level, presenting an especially enticing prospect for individuals looking to stream Michigan football for free.

