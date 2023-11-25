Sunday Night Football heads to Hollywood in Week 12 as the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) battle the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6). Find out how to watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

With the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens are now the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, the Ravens will be without All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who recently had surgery on his injured ankle.

With the Chargers staring down a seventh loss, the seat could not be any hotter for head coach Brandon Staley.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 12: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Which team will add another SNF win this week? #RavensFlock | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/EoNW4khgXv — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

🏈 Game: Ravens vs. Chargers

📅 Date : Sunday – Nov. 26, 2023

: Sunday – Nov. 26, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Chargers With A Free Live Stream

Kickoff for Ravens vs. Chargers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Commentary will be provided by Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark.

NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America, starts at 7 p.m. ET, and will recap Sunday’s NFL slate and preview Ravens vs. Chargers.

Cord-cutters can stream the game on Peacock, which costs $6/month or $12/month, depending on your ad preferences.

Streaming television services continue to soar in popularity as customers look for better alternatives to cable. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services. New customers can try them both for free.

Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Chargers

