NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards

Sunday Night Football heads to Hollywood in Week 12 as the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) battle the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6). Find out how to watch Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

With the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens are now the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, the Ravens will be without All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who recently had surgery on his injured ankle.

With the Chargers staring down a seventh loss, the seat could not be any hotter for head coach Brandon Staley.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 12: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Ravens vs. Chargers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Nov. 26, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location:  SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Chargers With A Free Live Stream

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh
Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff for Ravens vs. Chargers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Commentary will be provided by Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark.

NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America, starts at 7 p.m. ET, and will recap Sunday’s NFL slate and preview Ravens vs. Chargers.

Cord-cutters can stream the game on Peacock, which costs $6/month or $12/month, depending on your ad preferences.

Streaming television services continue to soar in popularity as customers look for better alternatives to cable. YouTube TV and FuboTV are two of the best streaming TV services. New customers can try them both for free.

If you plan to make a wager for Ravens vs. Chargers, then do it at BetOnline. The online sportsbook will supply a free live stream of the game once the bet is placed. New customers can get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Ravens vs. Chargers Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Ravens vs. Chargers
  5. Stream Ravens vs. Chargers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.
Oct 29, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates with linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and safety AJ Finley (24) after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens head into Sunday Night Football as a 3-point favorite on BetOnline. For his career, Jackson is 27-33-0 ATS as a favorite.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -164 +144 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-115) +3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Chargers NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
dolphins int return end half vs jets (1)

Black Friday Football: NFL Fans Get Prime Opportunity to Watch Miami Dolphins Pick Off New York Jets During New Holiday Tradition

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  24min
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson
NFL Week 12 Player Props: Rhamondre Stevenson Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys
3 Reasons Why Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Earned Massive Ratings
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland Scored TD On Hail Mary Pick-6 Against New York Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams
Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NFL game
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
More News
Arrow to top