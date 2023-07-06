How to Watch UFC 290: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez takes place this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez and stream the UFC featherweight title fight.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Volkanovski and Rodriguez are looking to unify the featherweight world title with a win this weekend at UFC 290.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 290 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez 📅 Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN & ESPN+

ESPN & ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez 📊 UFC Stats: Alexander Volkanovski 25-2, 12 KO| Yair Rodriguez 15-3, 6 KO

How to Watch UFC 290 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC 290 fight card will be televised on ESPN & ESPN+.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC 290 Fight Card

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez are set to square off in this weekend’s main event at UFC Vegas 290.

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a hard-fought loss in his try for champ-champ status when he fought against Islam Makhchev at UFC 284 but is undefeated in his natural weight class of 11-0. He will be looking to defend his title and unify the belts at UFC 290.

Yair Rodriguez is coming off a dominant win against Josh Emmett where he submitted Emmett in round two via triangle choke to attain the interim featherweight champion. He is coming into the biggest fight of his career with a ton of momentum to become the first-ever Mexican UFC featherweight champion.

Here are the official fight card details:

Main Card (10:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – UFC Featherweight Championship

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Prelims (8:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denis Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early Prelims (8:00 P.M. EST UFC Fight Pass)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrance Mitchell

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

