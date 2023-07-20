How to Watch UFC London: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura takes place this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura and stream the UFC heavyweight fight.

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura will be live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Aspinall and Tybura are looking to make a statement this weekend and put their names in the mix for a potential heavyweight title shot in the future

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Aspinall and Tybura fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best UFC London Betting Sites

UFC London Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura 📅 Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 🕙 Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: O2 Arena | London, England

O2 Arena | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Aspinall 12-3 | Tybura 24-7

Aspinall 12-3 | Tybura 24-7 🎲 UFC Odds: Aspinall (-450) | Tybura (+350)

How to Watch UFC London With A Free Live Stream

The UFC London fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC London fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC London fight card with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on UFC London Stream the UFC London fight card for free

UFC London Fight Card

Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura are set to square off in this weekend’s main event at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall is coming off a lengthy 17-month layoff after a TKO loss due to tearing his ACL in round one against Curtis Blaydes. He is now 5-1 in his UFC career after taking his first loss inside the octagon but he will be looking to get back on track and make a move up the heavyweight rankings with a win this weekend against Marcin Tybura at UFC London.

Marcin Tybura has been streaking lately, winning two straight fights and winning seven of his last eight fights coming into this third main event fight in his career. If he is able to get this win this weekend this could propel him into title contention in the heavyweight division.

Here are the official fight card details:

Main Card (3:00 P.M. EST ESPN+)

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Andre Muniz vs. Paul Craig

Jai Herbert vs. Paul Craig

Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

Prelims (12:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Bryan Barberena vs. Makhmud Muradov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Bruna Brasil vs. Shauna Bannon

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

UFC Betting Guides 2023