How to Watch UFC Nashville: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Nashville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font and stream the UFC bantamweight main event fight.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font will be live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sandhagen was originally scheduled to face Umar Nurmagomedov before he had to withdraw due to injury. Font stepped in on about two weeks’ notice to take this huge opportunity to fight in the main event of this weekend’s fight card. He was originally scheduled to face off against Song Yadong at UFC 292 on August 19th. Now, these two bantamweight contenders get to square off with a potential chance of putting their name at the top of the list for a potential title shot.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Sandhagen and Font fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC Nashville Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

📅 Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +

ESPN | ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Sandhagen 16-4 | Font 20-6

Sandhagen 16-4 | Font 20-6 🎲 UFC Odds: Sandhagen (-350) | Font (+285)

How to Watch UFC Nashville With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Nashville fight card will be televised on ESPN+ PPV.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Nashville fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Nashville fight card with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on UFC Nashville Stream the UFC Nashville fight card for free

UFC Nashville Fight Card

The full UFC Nashville fight card has been released with Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font headlining the fight night event.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Raoni Barcelos vs Kyler Phillips will headline the prelims before we get a striker’s delight to kick off the main card when striking specialists Ignacio Bahamondes and L’udovit Klein square off in a lightweight matchup in the main card opener.

Tanner Boser will look to get his first win at light heavyweight when he takes on Aleska Camur. Then in the featherweight division, we have the return of Gavin Tucker who will be taking on surging prospect Diego Lopes in a fight that should be an absolute barnburner. In the featured bout on the main card, Dustin Jacoby will look to right his wrongs as he takes on the red hot Kennedy Nzechukwu in a fight between two highly skilled strikers.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight between two top-ranked strawweight contenders as No. 10 undefeated Tatiana Suarez will look to crack the top-5 when she takes No. 5 ranked and former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Nashville Fight Card.

UFC Nashville Main Card (ESPN / ESPN + 9 P.M. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Gavin Tucker vs Diego Lopes

Tanner Boser vs Aleska Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs L’udovit Klein

UFC Nashville Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 P.M. ET)

Raoni Barcelos vs Kyler Phillips

Jeremiah Wells vs Carlston Harris

Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson

Jake Hadley vs Cody Durden

Ode Osbourne vs Asu Almabaev

