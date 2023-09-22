How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 79 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a lightweight fight between two of the best in the division No. 6 Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 79, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a featherweight scrap between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell takes on No. 12 ranked Dan Ige. Mitchell is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of one of the top contenders in the featherweight division Ilia Topruai meanwhile, Ige has now won two straight fights after dropping three straight. A win for either fighter will put them on track to contend for a title in the future.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Fiziev and Gamrot fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

🥊 UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

| Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Fiziev 12-2 | Gamrot 22-2

Fiziev 12-2 | Gamrot 22-2 🎲 UFC Odds: Fiziev (-147) | Gamrot (+127)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 79 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC Vegas 79 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 79 fight card has been released with Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a bantamweight matchup between Miles Johns and Dan Argueta which should be a great scrap before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Charles Jourdain takes on Ricardo Ramos.

Then we have a welterweight fight between Bryan Battle and AJ Fletcher which should be an absolute dogfight between the two of them. The featured bout will be contested in the strawweight division as we get a rematch between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 79 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas 79 Main Card (ESPN + 7 P.M. ET)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC Vegas 79 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 4 P.M. ET)

Daniel Argueta vs. Miles Johns

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

