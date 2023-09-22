UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Garrett Kerman
UFC Vegas 79 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a lightweight fight between two of the best in the division No. 6 Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 79, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to  Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a featherweight scrap between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell takes on No. 12 ranked Dan Ige. Mitchell is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of one of the top contenders in the featherweight division Ilia Topruai meanwhile, Ige has now won two straight fights after dropping three straight. A win for either fighter will put them on track to contend for a title in the future.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Fiziev and Gamrot fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Fiziev 12-2 | Gamrot 22-2
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Fiziev (-147) | Gamrot (+127)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 79 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch Noche UFC fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 79 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Noche UFC
  4. Stream the Noche UFC fight card for free

UFC Vegas 79 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 79 fight card has been released with Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a bantamweight matchup between Miles Johns and Dan Argueta which should be a great scrap before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division when Charles Jourdain takes on Ricardo Ramos.

Then we have a welterweight fight between Bryan Battle and AJ Fletcher which should be an absolute dogfight between the two of them. The featured bout will be contested in the strawweight division as we get a rematch between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 79 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas 79 Main Card (ESPN + 7 P.M. ET)

  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
  • Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC Vegas 79 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 4 P.M. ET)

  • Daniel Argueta vs. Miles Johns
  • Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
  • Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
  • Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
