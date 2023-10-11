College Football

Is Travis Hunter Playing This Week? Will the Two-Way Star Return For Colorado vs. Stanford in Week 7?

David Evans
“Is Travis Hunter playing this week?” is the burning question among college football fans as the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for a vital Week 7 matchup against Stanford. The much-anticipated return of their standout two-way star adds an intriguing edge to the upcoming game.

Tremendous Chance Travis Hunter Plays vs. Stanford

Travis Hunter might just be back on Friday evening against Stanford. Buffaloes’ coach, Deion Sanders, has given fans a beacon of hope. He stated on Tuesday that there’s a “tremendous chance” of Hunter returning to the field against Stanford.

Hunter’s participation in this week’s practices, focused on his fitness and readiness, and seems to indicate he will be taking the field against the Cardinal.

His injury, a lacerated liver, resulted from a late hit in the clash against Colorado State. It ended up sidelining him for three games. The abrupt pause in Hunter’s season showcased his irreplaceable role within the team, as his absence was felt both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball by the Buffaloes.

Hunter Improves Buffs Chances of Win

Colorado, boasting a 4-2 record, sits favorably against Stanford’s 1-4 as they head into the duel. The Buffaloes, even without Hunter, were favored to win, but with his return anticipated they are currently 11-point favorites with BetOnline.

Before his injury, Hunter was instrumental in over 150 plays per game. A striking dip in the team’s scoring average from 41.33 to 24.67 during his absence underlines his critical role.

With Hunter back, Colorado would not only gain a physical asset on the field but also a morale boost, amplifying their offensive threat and solidifying their defense. His versatile skill set, enabling him to be utilized strategically across various game situations, could be a game-changer in the Buffaloes’ push towards bowl game glory.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
