Jacksonville Jaguars Control Their Own Destiny

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won three straight and four of their last five games.

They currently sit 7-8, while the Tennessee Titans are 7-7.

Tennessee will in all likelihood be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the remainder of the season.

With the Jaguars picking up a massive win against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, Jacksonville controls its own destiny.

The final two remaining games for Jacksonville are a road matchup in week 17 against the lowly Houston Texans and a home matchup in week 18 against the Titans, which will decide the AFC South.

Below, we will discuss whether the Jaguars will win the AFC South and whether they can make some noise in the playoffs.

Will The Jacksonville Jaguars Win The AFC South?

BetOnline lists the Jaguars as the favorite (-210) to win the AFC South after a critical victory against the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The Tennessee Titans have lost four straight and they are banged up.

The Titans’ defense is banged up and now it seems they have lost their starting QB for the season.

Jacksonville already defeated the Titans in Tennessee in week 14.

Trevor Lawrence is playing lights out for the Jags.

In miserable weather on TNF, Lawrence had more total yards himself than the entire Jets team.

Total yards tonight: 280 — Trevor Lawrence

227 — Jets pic.twitter.com/oI3ouKZBB7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 23, 2022

The Jags are one of the hotter teams in the NFL, led by Lawrence.

The last time the Jaguars won the division was the 2017 season.

Jacksonville will win their remaining two games and win the AFC South.

Can The Jacksonville Jaguars Make Some Noise In the Playoffs?

For the first time since 2017, Jacksonville will make the playoffs.



Whether they can win a playoff game and make some noise will depend on which team they will face in the wild-card round.

Luckily for Jacksonville and their fans, the Jags will get at least one home game in the playoffs.

As it currently stands, the Baltimore Ravens have the fifth seed.

Lamar Jackson is injured and banged up and if he comes back for the playoffs, he will not be fully healthy or ready.

Jacksonville’s best chance of winning a playoff game is against the Ravens in the wild-card round.

Trevor Lawrence will be able to outplay a banged-up Jackson and lead the Jaguars to a playoff victory.

The other two possibilities are the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers have a good team and have a superstar QB in Justin Herbert which makes this matchup more difficult than the Ravens.

Miami has a very good team with a lot of offensive weapons that will be a challenge to the Jaguars.

However, playing at home with Trevor Lawrence playing the way he is, the Jaguars can still defeat the Dolphins or Chargers, despite having a weaker team.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a possibility as well. However, they currently are first in the AFC North and will likely win the division and finish second or third in the AFC.

If the Bengals slip to the fifth seed, Jacksonville will not be able to defeat Joe Burrow and the Bengals, despite playing at home.

Jacksonville will make the playoffs and can make some noise by winning at home in the wild-card round against the Ravens, Chargers, or Dolphins.