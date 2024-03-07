Jaylon Johnson, Bears Agree To Huge Four-Year, $76 Million Deal

Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $76 million deal, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Thursday.

BREAKING: Jaylon Johnson deal is DONE, sources tell @BleacherReport. 4 for 76M, 54.4 guaranteed. One of the best young players in football is secured in Chicago long-term. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 7, 2024

Johnson’s four-year deal includes $54 million in guaranteed money. $43.8 million will be guaranteed at signing, and Johnson will earn $28 million in the first year (via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler).

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “He’s an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend.”

The Bears placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Johnson earlier this week. Johnson’s franchise tag number was $19.8 million. However, both sides get what they want in the end. Johnson gets a long-term deal, and the Bears lock up an integral member of their defense.

Johnson is coming off a career season, earning second-team All-Pro and a spot in his first career Pro Bowl. Johnson recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one tackle-for-loss, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1765867991172825226

The Bears Now Must Focus On Quarterback

Jaylon Johnson said getting rid of Justin Fields would be the “easy way out” and wouldn’t “make the coaches take accountability.” Strong words from @NBAxJay1 👀 pic.twitter.com/fyHVbjDFn3 — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) March 7, 2024

The million-dollar question of the upcoming NFL offseason involves the Bears. What is Chicago going to do at quarterback?

The Bears own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and could take one of the three top QBs in Caleb Williams, Jaylen Daniels, or Drake Maye.

However, Justin Fields is still on the Bears roster. If Chicago wants to draft a quarterback, they will likely trade Fields to another team for draft compensation.

Conventional wisdom says to draft the quarterback because it allows an organization to spend more money on other positions since the QB will be on a team-friendly rookie deal.

With NFL free agency starting next week, keep an eye on Poles to see if he trades Fields in the coming days.