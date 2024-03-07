NFL News and Rumors

Jaylon Johnson, Bears Agree To Huge Four-Year, $76 Million Deal

Dan Girolamo
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33)

Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $76 million deal, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Thursday.

Johnson’s four-year deal includes $54 million in guaranteed money. $43.8 million will be guaranteed at signing, and Johnson will earn $28 million in the first year (via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler).

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “He’s an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend.”

The Bears placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Johnson earlier this week. Johnson’s franchise tag number was $19.8 million. However, both sides get what they want in the end. Johnson gets a long-term deal, and the Bears lock up an integral member of their defense.

Johnson is coming off a career season, earning second-team All-Pro and a spot in his first career Pro Bowl. Johnson recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one tackle-for-loss, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1765867991172825226

The Bears Now Must Focus On Quarterback

The million-dollar question of the upcoming NFL offseason involves the Bears. What is Chicago going to do at quarterback?

The Bears own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and could take one of the three top QBs in Caleb Williams, Jaylen Daniels, or Drake Maye.

However, Justin Fields is still on the Bears roster. If Chicago wants to draft a quarterback, they will likely trade Fields to another team for draft compensation.

Conventional wisdom says to draft the quarterback because it allows an organization to spend more money on other positions since the QB will be on a team-friendly rookie deal.

With NFL free agency starting next week, keep an eye on Poles to see if he trades Fields in the coming days.

Topics  
Bears NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
