NFL News and Rumors

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2024: Which Players Were Tagged?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0)

Tuesday was the final day NFL teams could apply the franchise tag to players. See which players received the franchise tag below.

What Is The Franchise Tag?

Teams can use one of three tags on players: Non-exclusive franchise tag, exclusive franchise tag, and transition tag.

The most common tag is non-exclusive. This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries of the player’s position over the last five years. Players under the non-exclusive franchise tag can negotiate with other teams. If the player signs an offer sheet with another team, the original team can match the offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Players with the exclusive franchise tag can only negotiate a contract with their current team. Like the non-exclusive tag, the exclusive tag is a one-year tender offer. The pay scale is based on the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position for the current year. The exclusive franchise tag is rarely used.

The pay scale on the transition tags is based on the average of the top 10 salaries at the position. It remains a one-year tender offer. The current team has the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. If the current team does not match the deal, they will not receive draft compensation.

Teams have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.

2024 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Which Players Were Tagged?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was one of the first players tagged this offseason. Higgins is the No. 2 receiver for a Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

Other notable players tagged include Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Below is a list of players who were tagged.

Team/Player Type of Tag Tag Salary
Jacksonville Jaguars LB Josh Allen  Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $24 million
Carolina Panthers LB Brian Burns Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $24 million
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger Transition Tag $13.8 million
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $21.8 million
Chicago Bears DB Jaylon Johnson Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $19.8 million
Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $22.102 million
Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $21.816 million
Kansas City Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $19.8 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $17.1 Million
Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch

Colts Place Franchise Tag On WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants Won't Use Franchise Tag On Saquon Barkley
New York Giants Won’t Use Franchise Tag On Saquon Barkley
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers moton helps up young after sack (1)
US Sports Betting 2024: FanDuel Sportsbook Preps For Monday’s North Carolina Launch, Inks Deal With NFL’s Carolina Panthers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29)
Patriots Release J.C. Jackson: How Much Cap Space Did It Create?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (QB14)
Caleb Williams On NFL Draft: ‘It’s Been A Dream Of Mine To Go First’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) intercepts a pass
Eagles Release Safety Kevin Byard
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the second quarter
Caleb Williams And The NFL Draft: Would He Play For The Bears?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top