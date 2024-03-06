NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2024: Which Players Were Tagged?

Tuesday was the final day NFL teams could apply the franchise tag to players. See which players received the franchise tag below.

What Is The Franchise Tag?

Teams can use one of three tags on players: Non-exclusive franchise tag, exclusive franchise tag, and transition tag.

The most common tag is non-exclusive. This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries of the player’s position over the last five years. Players under the non-exclusive franchise tag can negotiate with other teams. If the player signs an offer sheet with another team, the original team can match the offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Players with the exclusive franchise tag can only negotiate a contract with their current team. Like the non-exclusive tag, the exclusive tag is a one-year tender offer. The pay scale is based on the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position for the current year. The exclusive franchise tag is rarely used.

The pay scale on the transition tags is based on the average of the top 10 salaries at the position. It remains a one-year tender offer. The current team has the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. If the current team does not match the deal, they will not receive draft compensation.

Teams have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.

2024 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Which Players Were Tagged?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was one of the first players tagged this offseason. Higgins is the No. 2 receiver for a Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

Other notable players tagged include Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Below is a list of players who were tagged.

Team/Player Type of Tag Tag Salary Jacksonville Jaguars LB Josh Allen Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $24 million Carolina Panthers LB Brian Burns Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $24 million New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger Transition Tag $13.8 million Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $21.8 million Chicago Bears DB Jaylon Johnson Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $19.8 million Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $22.102 million Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $21.816 million Kansas City Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $19.8 million Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Non-exclusive Franchise Tag $17.1 Million