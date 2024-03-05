NFL News and Rumors

Colts Place Franchise Tag On WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch

The Indianapolis Colts placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

For the first time in over a decade, the Colts will use the franchise tag.

The tag for Pittman will cost $21.816 million in 2024. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the two sides have been working on a long-term deal, and those talks should continue.

Pittman and the Colts have until mid-July to work on a long-term deal. If a contract extension is not reached, the 26-year-old receiver will play on the tag if he signs it. Pittman’s tag number is a fully guaranteed one-year contract.

Michael Pittman Remains Top Pass-Catcher In Indianapolis

Pittman has become the Colts’ No. 1 wide receiver over the past three seasons, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. The former second-round pick also caught four touchdowns this past season.

In four seasons, Pittman’s career numbers are 336 receptions for 3,662 and 15 touchdowns.

What makes Pittman’s ascent more impressive is the instability at quarterback. The Colts have used a different Week 1 starting quarterback in Pittman’s four seasons. Pittman has caught passes from Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
