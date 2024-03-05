Colts Place Franchise Tag On WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

We have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 5, 2024

For the first time in over a decade, the Colts will use the franchise tag.

The tag for Pittman will cost $21.816 million in 2024. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the two sides have been working on a long-term deal, and those talks should continue.

Pittman and the Colts have until mid-July to work on a long-term deal. If a contract extension is not reached, the 26-year-old receiver will play on the tag if he signs it. Pittman’s tag number is a fully guaranteed one-year contract.

The #Colts are placing the franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr., per sources. The tag is worth $21.816M. The sides have been working on a long-term deal and those talks figure to continue. pic.twitter.com/T4XLr7hElj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

Michael Pittman Remains Top Pass-Catcher In Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts plan to franchise tag Michael Pittman if they can't get a deal done#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5ArAOr5wNK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2024

Pittman has become the Colts’ No. 1 wide receiver over the past three seasons, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Pittman set career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) in 2023. The former second-round pick also caught four touchdowns this past season.

In four seasons, Pittman’s career numbers are 336 receptions for 3,662 and 15 touchdowns.

What makes Pittman’s ascent more impressive is the instability at quarterback. The Colts have used a different Week 1 starting quarterback in Pittman’s four seasons. Pittman has caught passes from Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles.