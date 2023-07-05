The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 John Deere Classic this week for a share of a $7.4 million purse. The 2023 John Deere Classic winner will take home a cool $1.332 million payout. Learn more about the John Deere Classic 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
The 2023 John Deere Classic is the last event in the U.S. before the PGA Tour heads across the pond for the Scottish Open and Open Championship.
With players preparing for the long travel, the tournament sports a weak field at TPC Deere Run. Only nine of the top 50 players are heading to Illinois with the highest-ranked player being Russell Henley at No.32 in the world.
Due to the scheduling, the John Deere Classic typically doesn’t have the strongest of fields and the prize money hasn’t helped its case either. Despite the tournament’s rich history, the overall prize money and payouts have not received the same bump as other events on the Tour.
The John Deere Classic purse has increased by only 4.23 percent since last year. Even though the 2023 winner is still set to take home $1.332 million, it still represents the lowest winner’s share so far this season.
Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 John Deere Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.
The John Deere Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Formerly known as the Quad Cities Open, the John Deere Classic was established in 1971. It was the “satellite event” on the PGA Tour. It officially became a tour event in 1972. For the last few years, the tournament has rotated through different title sponsors including Miller Brewing Company (1982-1985), Hardee’s (1986-1994), and John Deere (since 1999).
Scheduled right before the Open Championship, the John Deere Classic won’t pay out as much as other PGA Tour events. However, players are offered other incentives like an invitation to the upcoming Open Championship.
The John Deere Classic will be the last opportunity for players to secure a spot at the major championship. Since 2008, the John Deere Classic sponsors the chartered flight that leaves right after the tournament for players to arrive in Britain the next morning.
In 2023, the purse increased by just 4.23 percent, far lower than most PGA Tour events.
The winner is set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $1.332 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 John Deere Classic prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,332,000
2nd
$806,600
3rd
$510,600
4th
$362,600
5th
$303,400
6th
$268,250
7th
$249,750
8th
$231,250
9th
$216,450
10th
$201,650
11th
$186,850
12th
$172,050
13th
$157,250
14th
$142,450
15th
$135,050
16th
$127,650
17th
$120,250
18th
$112,850
19th
$105,450
20th
$98,050
21st
$90,650
22nd
$83,250
23rd
$77,330
24th
$71,410
25th
$65,490
26th
$59,570
27th
$57,350
28th
$55,130
29th
$52,910
30th
$50,690
31st
$48,470
32nd
$48,470
33rd
$44,030
34th
$42,180
35th
$40,330
36th
$38,480
37th
$36,630
38th
$35,150
39th
$33,670
40th
$32,190
41st
$30,710
42nd
$29,230
43rd
$27,750
44th
$26,270
45th
$24,790
46th
$23,310
47th
$21,830
48th
$20,646
49th
$19,610
50th
$19,018
51st
$18,574
52nd
$18,130
53rd
$17,834
54th
$17,834
55th
$17,390
56th
$17,242
57th
$17,094
58th
$16,946
59th
$16,798
60th
$16,798
61st
$16,502
62nd
$16,354
63rd
$16,354
64th
$16,058
65th
$15,910
John Deere Classic Purse Has Increased by 23% Since 2019
Since the tournament’s inception, the John Deere Classic has only been canceled once — in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In 2023, the John Deere Classic purse received a 4.23 percent raise year-over-year. The purse is valued at $7.4 million this year, seeing a $300K increase compared to last year.
While there wasn’t a huge spike in the purse value, the prize money has increased by 23.3 percent over the last three tournaments since 2019.
Since 2020, the total payouts have jumped by $1.4 million, from $6 million to $7.4 million.
Check out the table below to view the John Deere Classic purses and winners since 1999.
(US$) share ($)
Year
Winner
Purse
Winner’s
2023
TBD
7,400,000
$1,332,000
2022
J. T. Poston
7,100,000
$1,278,000
2021
Lucas Glover
6,200,000
$1,116,000
2020
Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019
Dylan Frittelli
6,000,000
$1,080,000
2018
Michael Kim
5,800,000
$1,044,000
2017
Bryson DeChambeau
5,600,000
$1,008,000
2016
Ryan Moore
4,800,000
$864,000
2015
Jordan Spieth (2)
4,700,000
$846,000
2014
Brian Harman
4,700,000
$846,000
2013
Jordan Spieth
4,600,000
$828,000
2012
Zach Johnson
4,600,000
$828,000
2011
Steve Stricker (3)
4,500,000
$810,000
2010
Steve Stricker (2)
4,400,000
$792,000
2009
Steve Stricker
4,300,000
$774,000
2008
Kenny Perry
4,200,000
$756,000
2007
Jonathan Byrd
4,100,000
$738,000
2006
John Senden
4,000,000
$720,000
2005
Sean O’Hair
4,000,000
$720,000
2004
Mark Hensby
3,800,000
$684,000
2003
Vijay Singh
3,500,000
$630,000
2002
J. P. Hayes
3,000,000
$540,000
2001
David Gossett
2,800,000
$504,000
2000
Michael Clark II
2,600,000
$468,000
1999
J. L. Lewis
2,000,000
$360,000
(US$)
share ($)
