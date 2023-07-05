The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 John Deere Classic this week for a share of a $7.4 million purse. The 2023 John Deere Classic winner will take home a cool $1.332 million payout. Learn more about the John Deere Classic 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The 2023 John Deere Classic is the last event in the U.S. before the PGA Tour heads across the pond for the Scottish Open and Open Championship.

With players preparing for the long travel, the tournament sports a weak field at TPC Deere Run. Only nine of the top 50 players are heading to Illinois with the highest-ranked player being Russell Henley at No.32 in the world.

Due to the scheduling, the John Deere Classic typically doesn’t have the strongest of fields and the prize money hasn’t helped its case either. Despite the tournament’s rich history, the overall prize money and payouts have not received the same bump as other events on the Tour.

The John Deere Classic purse has increased by only 4.23 percent since last year. Even though the 2023 winner is still set to take home $1.332 million, it still represents the lowest winner’s share so far this season.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 John Deere Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.

The John Deere Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Formerly known as the Quad Cities Open, the John Deere Classic was established in 1971. It was the “satellite event” on the PGA Tour. It officially became a tour event in 1972. For the last few years, the tournament has rotated through different title sponsors including Miller Brewing Company (1982-1985), Hardee’s (1986-1994), and John Deere (since 1999).

Scheduled right before the Open Championship, the John Deere Classic won’t pay out as much as other PGA Tour events. However, players are offered other incentives like an invitation to the upcoming Open Championship.

The John Deere Classic will be the last opportunity for players to secure a spot at the major championship. Since 2008, the John Deere Classic sponsors the chartered flight that leaves right after the tournament for players to arrive in Britain the next morning.

In 2023, the purse increased by just 4.23 percent, far lower than most PGA Tour events.

The winner is set to take home 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $1.332 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 John Deere Classic prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,332,000 2nd $806,600 3rd $510,600 4th $362,600 5th $303,400 6th $268,250 7th $249,750 8th $231,250 9th $216,450 10th $201,650 11th $186,850 12th $172,050 13th $157,250 14th $142,450 15th $135,050 16th $127,650 17th $120,250 18th $112,850 19th $105,450 20th $98,050 21st $90,650 22nd $83,250 23rd $77,330 24th $71,410 25th $65,490 26th $59,570 27th $57,350 28th $55,130 29th $52,910 30th $50,690 31st $48,470 32nd $48,470 33rd $44,030 34th $42,180 35th $40,330 36th $38,480 37th $36,630 38th $35,150 39th $33,670 40th $32,190 41st $30,710 42nd $29,230 43rd $27,750 44th $26,270 45th $24,790 46th $23,310 47th $21,830 48th $20,646 49th $19,610 50th $19,018 51st $18,574 52nd $18,130 53rd $17,834 54th $17,834 55th $17,390 56th $17,242 57th $17,094 58th $16,946 59th $16,798 60th $16,798 61st $16,502 62nd $16,354 63rd $16,354 64th $16,058 65th $15,910

John Deere Classic Purse Has Increased by 23% Since 2019

Since the tournament’s inception, the John Deere Classic has only been canceled once — in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2023, the John Deere Classic purse received a 4.23 percent raise year-over-year. The purse is valued at $7.4 million this year, seeing a $300K increase compared to last year.

While there wasn’t a huge spike in the purse value, the prize money has increased by 23.3 percent over the last three tournaments since 2019.

Since 2020, the total payouts have jumped by $1.4 million, from $6 million to $7.4 million.

Check out the table below to view the John Deere Classic purses and winners since 1999.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 7,400,000 $1,332,000 2022 J. T. Poston 7,100,000 $1,278,000 2021 Lucas Glover 6,200,000 $1,116,000 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Dylan Frittelli 6,000,000 $1,080,000 2018 Michael Kim 5,800,000 $1,044,000 2017 Bryson DeChambeau 5,600,000 $1,008,000 2016 Ryan Moore 4,800,000 $864,000 2015 Jordan Spieth (2) 4,700,000 $846,000 2014 Brian Harman 4,700,000 $846,000 2013 Jordan Spieth 4,600,000 $828,000 2012 Zach Johnson 4,600,000 $828,000 2011 Steve Stricker (3) 4,500,000 $810,000 2010 Steve Stricker (2) 4,400,000 $792,000 2009 Steve Stricker 4,300,000 $774,000 2008 Kenny Perry 4,200,000 $756,000 2007 Jonathan Byrd 4,100,000 $738,000 2006 John Senden 4,000,000 $720,000 2005 Sean O’Hair 4,000,000 $720,000 2004 Mark Hensby 3,800,000 $684,000 2003 Vijay Singh 3,500,000 $630,000 2002 J. P. Hayes 3,000,000 $540,000 2001 David Gossett 2,800,000 $504,000 2000 Michael Clark II 2,600,000 $468,000 1999 J. L. Lewis 2,000,000 $360,000

