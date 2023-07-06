The 2023 John Deere Classic will tee off from TPC Deere Run on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $7.4 million purse. Find the John Deere Classic 2023 tee times, field, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC Deere Run.

Not only is the John Deere Classic scheduled right before the Open Championship but it wasn’t selected as an elevated event, which has resulted in a very weak field in 2023. No players inside the top 20 will be playing in TPC Deere Run this weekend.

However, the John Deere Classic will be the last chance for PGA Tour members to qualify for the next major, the 2023 Open Championship. For players that have already qualified, it’ll be a chance to find their form before flying across the Atlantic.

For the PGA Tour players that are making way their way to TPC Deere Run, the weather is going to be absolutely perfect this week. The skies will be clear with nearly no chance of rain. In addition, the winds should be manageable, making for a perfect weekend on the course.

There are 156 players on the field, meaning tee times will begin as early as 7:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 John Deere Classic tee times, field, and weather forecast.

John Deere Classic 2023 Field

With the Open Championship teeing off in two weeks, many of the world’s top golfers opted out of the John Deere Classic and have already crossed the pond.

Still, a few marquee players did decide to make the trip to TPC Deere Run.

The field is highlighted by Cameron Young, who is 19th on the Official World Golf Rankings. In addition, the field will also host Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley, Adam Schenk, and more.

John Deere Classic 2023 Tee Times

Tee times will start bright and early on Thursday morning with the first group teeing off at 7:45 a.m ET. The first group will feature Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, and Henrik Norlander. The last group is expected to tee off at 3:22 p.m. ET.

John Deere Classic 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few groups to keep an eye out for in Round 1.

The John Deere Classic isn’t an elevated event and is scheduled before the Open Championship, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that most of the PGA Tour decided to skip this week’s tournament in order to compete in the next major.

However, there are a few interesting featured groups in Illinois.

The first featured group to tee off will be Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, and Adam Schenk at 8:18 a.m. The last featured group will have Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, and Ludvig Abergteeing off at 2:05 pm. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

8:18 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk

8:29 a.m. ET: Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

8:40 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy

1:43 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

1:54 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

2:05 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 7:45 a.m. Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Henrik Norlander 7:45 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg 7:56 a.m. Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, Kevin Yu 7:56 a.m.* Ryan Palmer, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower 8:07 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott 8:07 a.m.* Patton Kizzire, Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren 8:18 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman 8:18 a.m.* Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk 8:29 a.m. Adam Svensson, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd 8:29 a.m.* Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley 8:40 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Brian Gay, Bradnt Snedeker 8:40 a.m.* Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy 8:51 a.m. Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin 8:51 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard 9:02 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney, Chad Collins 9:02 a.m.* Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Matthias Schwab 9:13 a.m. Nate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Hank Lebioda 9:13 a.m.* James Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman 9:24 a.m. Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Derek Ernst 9:24 a.m.* Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy 9:35 a.m. Ricky Barnes, Andrew Novak, Zecheng Dou 9:35 a.m.* Austin Cook, Wesley Bryan, Ben Taylor 9:46 a.m. Michael Gligic, Kevin Roy, Ross Streelman 9:46 a.m.* Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Marcus Byrd 9:57 a.m. Scott Harrington, Matti Schmid, Jay Giannetto 9:57 a.m.* Reid Martin, Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent 1:10 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley 1:10 p.m.* D.A. Points, William McGirt, Dylan Wu 1:21 p.m. Adam Long, Ben An, Davis Thompson 1:21 p.m.* Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown 1:32 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander 1:32 p.m.* Grayson Murray, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II 1:43 p.m. J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim 1:43 p.m.* Nico Echavarria, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan 1:54 p.m. Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka 1:54 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Marin Laird 2:05 p.m. Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg 2:05 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb 2:16 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery 2:16 p.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley 2:27 p.m. Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens 2:27 p.m.* S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair, David Lipsky 2:38 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman 2:38 p.m.* Martin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers 2:49 p.m. David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon 2:49 p.m.* Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett 3:00 p.m. Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Kyle Stanley 3:00 p.m.* Kyle Westmoreland, Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa 3:11 p.m. Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen 3:11 p.m.* MJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Anders Larson 3:22 p.m. Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Tommy Kuhl 3:22 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Brandon Matthews, William Mouw

John Deere Classic 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

It’s shaping up to be a good weekend for golf at TPC Deere Run.

After showers throughout the week in Detroit, the last event in the US before the Open Championship has really good weather.

There will be clear skies throughout the weekend in Illinois. Along with warm weather, the winds will be manageable with Thursday being the only day that players will have to deal with strong winds.

To kick off the first round on Thursday, winds will reach as high as 20 mph but the rest of the weekend looks calm.

Check out the chart for the 2023 John Deere Classic weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 79 / 66 NW 11 mph (19 mph) 10% NW 12 mph (20 mph) 10% Friday 81 / 63 NE 9 mph (6 mph) 20% E 4 mph (9 mph) 30% Saturday 79 / 66 NE 4 mph (7 mph) 30% NE 5 mph (9 mph) 30% Sunday 82 / 68 S 3 mph (6 mph) 20% W 4 mph (7 mph) 20%

