Jonathon Kinchen Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Free Belmont Picks Today

Jonathon Kinchen Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022

Jon Conahan
How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022

Jonathon Kinchen, one of the world’s most successful horse bettors, has revealed his selections for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading for all of his selections as well as some commentary for each horse. He gave everyone three options that he thought could win the race.

On Saturday, June 11, the Belmont Stakes will begin. NBC will have coverage of the event that begins at 3 p.m. EST.

Let’s take a look at all of Jonathon Kinchen’s Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

Jonathon Kinchen Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Jonathon Kinchen Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Come check out the horses that Jonathon Kinchen believes can win the race.

Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Kenneth McPeek’s Creative Minister, who has won two of his four runs and was recently seen running a nice third in the Grade One Preakness Stakes at Pimlico, will be a popular 2022 Belmont Stakes runner. He has yet to complete the first three of four runs.

The jump up to 1m4f is an unknown for many in the Belmont Stakes and having only plugged on at the one pace over 1m 1 1/2f last time in the Preakness Stakes, there will be plenty who believe he will struggle with the extra 2 1/2f. His pedigree also suggests he may have something to prove on this lengthier journey.

Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Skippylongstocking (+1600) at BetOnline

Skippylongstocking has had a strong start to the year, finishing fifth in the Preakness only a few weeks ago. He and his coach are trying to win it all this time. His only career win came in early March at Gulfstream Park, when he won by 3 3/4 lengths over 1m1f, indicating that the step up in trip to 1m4f is worth a try.

Although trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr. has yet to win the Belmont Stakes, jockey Manny Franco has won the race before, riding Tiz The Law to victory in the Belmont Stakes in 2020.

He could be one of the race’s best long-shot bets.

Skippylongstocking (+1600) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

After finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal has been hot in the betting market ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes. This three-year-old hasn’t raced since skipping the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will arrive at Belmont Park fresher than the others.

Given that the Kentucky Derby is contested over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is run over 1m4f, it’s simple to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite. One thing that is holding some people back is his starting position.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline
Topics  
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
More News