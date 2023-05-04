Jonathin Kinchen is one of the most well-known faces in horse racing circles. His appearances on Fox Sports and work at the New York Racing Association (NYRA) have put him at the forefront of the sport. Kinchen is a skilled handicapper, and his opinions the 2023 Kentucky Derby are widely sought after. In a recent podcast, he shared his thoughts on who he thought would win the “Race for the Roses,” so here are Jonathon Kinchen’s expert picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Jonathon Kinchen believes that his year’s Kentucky Derby is wide open. However, he has managed to narrow the field down to his favorite three.

Jonathon Kinchen Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Jonathon Kinchen appeared on a recent podcast to talk about his picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Kinchen is not confident about his picks for this year’s Kentucky Derby as he believes the race to be wide open. However, he does predict that the winner will come from an outside draw.

Kinchen thinks that Tapit Trice and Verifying are likely the two best horses in the race, but their draws are a huge concern for him, and he thinks one of the below three will find their way into the winner’s circle instead.

Angel Of Empire (+1000)

Kinchen’s best in the race is Angel Of Empire at odds of +1000. Kinchen said that even though he thinks Verifying is Brad Cox’s best horse in the race, there are too many post position draw concerns for him to bet it. On the other hand, Angel Of Empire has drawn well and looks to be in a better spot.

Coming out of the 14th gate, jockey Flavien Prat will look to easy Angel Of Empire into the race before making a big kick for home. In what he perceives to be an open race, Angel Of Empire is Jonathon Kinchen’s favorite bet.

Kinchen also doesn’t believe that Forte is the best horse in its stable. Instead, he thinks Tapit Trice is Todd Pletcher’s best horse in the race. However, he much prefers the draw of Forte, who will come out of the 15th gate, over that of Tapit Trice in 5.

At odds of +325, Forte will be seeing some of Kinchen’s money as his second best bet in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Derma Sotogake at +1200 rounds out Jonathon Kinchen’s best bets for the Kentucky Derby. The Japanese contender will come out of post 17 and continues Kinchen’s theme of picking horses on the outside.

French jockey Christophe Lemaire and Japanese trainer Hidetaka Otonashi will team up in an attempt to secure their own and Japan’s first-ever Kentucky Derby victory. Despite the challenge of starting from the infamous 17th gate, which has yet to produce a winner, their exceptional horse possesses the talent to overcome this curse and achieve a historic triumph.

