UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has revealed that Conor McGregor ‘shot down’ a fight with him. ‘Gamebred’ has claimed that the Irishman is avoiding a fight with him out of fear that losing would be ‘bad for his brand’.

McGregor Turns Down Masvidal Fight

Former title contender and current UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with him next. McGregor has been seen back in training and looks set for a return to MMA action this year. However, it seems that a fight with Masvidal isn’t one that McGregor has his sights set on.

The American UFC star has called McGregor out on several occasions in the past to no avail. Now, it seems that the Florida man has resigned to the fact that a clash between the pair won’t happen.

In a recent interview with MMA Hour, Masvidal revealed that he is desperate to face the former two-weight UFC champion, but that he doesn’t seem to want to fight:

“I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me, it sucks.

“He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shoots it down. I don’t know why. I think I’m bigger. I think I’m quicker than him, and we both know I hit harder than him.

“So, I get it, stylistically, it’s not the best for him or his brand.

“Not only am I going to beat the f***ing brakes off of him, but I’m going to do it in a way that’s not good for his brand. I’m going to do it on my feet.”

McGregor Set For Tony Ferguson Clash Later This Year

Instead of fighting Masvidal next, it seems that Conor McGregor could be set to face Tony Ferguson at the back end of 2023 instead. It has been rumoured that both McGregor and Ferguson are set to coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in the second half of 2023.

If this is the case, it looks like UFC fans could be seeing Conor McGregor vs Tony Ferguson in a welterweight clash in November/December time. The UFC are yet to make an official announcement but it is rumoured that ‘Notorious’ has already accepted the role.

Both men are in poor form in the octagon. McGregor has won just once since 2016, with ‘El Cucuy’ losing his last five in a row and looking like his days as an elite level fighter are done.

Ferguson could be seeing this as one last final payday, with McGregor viewing the California man has eminently beatable after his sharp decline over the last few years.

It remains to be see whether the fight will actually happen or not. However, it seems that McGregor isn’t keen on the Jorge Masvidal fight anytime soon. Perhaps one fight up at welterweight against Ferguson would be great preparation for a bout next year with Masvidal for the BMF Title.

