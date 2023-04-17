NBA News and Rumors

Knicks’ Josh Hart Doubtful For Game 2 With Sprained Left Ankle

Dan Girolamo
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart walks.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is doubtful for Game 2 after suffering a sprained left ankle in Game 1, the team announced on Monday.

Hart was limited in practice on Monday, and head coach Tom Thibodeau said the team will see how he feels on Tuesday.

“Usually with sprains like that, it’s more how you feel the next day,” Thibodeau told reporters. “He said he felt fine in the game, and we’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

Josh Hart Played An Integral Role In Game 1 Victory

Hart was one of the most important players on the floor in New York’s 101-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the playoffs. Hart finished the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Hart tweaked his ankle late in the fourth quarter while landing on Julius Randle’s foot after going up for a rebound.

While on an injured ankle. Hart hit a huge three-pointer on the next possession to give the Knicks a two-point lead with 1:49 left to play in the game. On the next possession, Hart grabbed a defensive rebound and drew a foul against Donovan Mitchell to secure the possession for the Knicks.

New York Knicks And Cleveland Cavaliers Will Play Game 2 On Tuesday Night

The Cavaliers will look to bounce back against the Knicks in Game 2. In Game 1, Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 38 points but needed 30 shots to do it. Darius Garland scored 17 points but did not take a shot in the fourth quarter. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley finished the game with a combined 22 points and 25 rebounds but failed to secure crucial defensive rebounds in the closing minutes.

The Knicks were clearly the aggressor in Game 1. New York dominated Cleveland on the glass, outrebounding them 51 to 38.

If Hart does not play, expect the Knicks to give more minutes to Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

Game 2 will be played on Tuesday night in Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

