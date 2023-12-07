NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is trying to get his team to the postseason for the second time during his tenure. Below, we explore Kevin Stefanski’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Kevin Stefanski Contract And Salary

On January 13, 2020, Stefanski was named the 18th head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Stefanski is the 10th head coach since the Browns returned in 1999.

Stefanski signed a five-year deal that reportedly pays him $3.5 million annually.

The $3.5 million annually falls in line with what first-time head coaches make, which is between $2 million and $5 million.

Kevin Stefanski Net Worth

Stefanski’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Stefanski’s net worth can be attributed to his salaries from coaching in the NFL as both a head coach and assistant.

If Stefanski makes the playoffs in 2023, he may receive a contract extension, which would come with a salary raise.

Kevin Stefanski Head Coaching Record

Heading into the Browns’ Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stefanski holds a regular season coaching record of 33-29 and a postseason record of 1-1.

In his first season with the Browns in 2020, Stefanski led Cleveland to an 11-5 record, clinching their first playoff berth since 2002.

The Browns defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card round. However, Stefanski was not on the sideline after contracting COVID-19 earlier that week. Stefanski coached the Browns the following week in the Divisional Round but fell to the Chiefs 22-17.

Stefanski was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2020.

Before joining the Browns, Stefanski spent 13 years with the Minnesota Vikings (2006-2019) as an assistant coach, culminating with the role of offensive coordinator in 2019.

Kevin Stefanski Wife

Kevin is married to Michelle Stefanski. Together, they have three children.

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Former Jacksonville Jaguars Employee Accused Of Stealing $22 Million

Former Jacksonville Jaguars Employee Accused Of Stealing $22 Million

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90)
Patriots vs. Steelers: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott
How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
Jets To Start Zach Wilson At QB: Why Are They Returning To Former Top Draft Pick?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers bryce young under pressure from bucs (1)
Panthers Notebook: Bryce Young Takes Beating, Interim coach Chris Tabor Hopes Rooke QB Keeps Advancing
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass
NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: 49ers Are The Team to Beat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 13 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top