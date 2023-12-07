Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is trying to get his team to the postseason for the second time during his tenure. Below, we explore Kevin Stefanski’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Kevin Stefanski Contract And Salary

A year ago today we hired Kevin Stefanski as our head coach. This Sunday we're playing in the Divisional Round of the #NFLPlayoffs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/owLWoFkwlF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2021

On January 13, 2020, Stefanski was named the 18th head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Stefanski is the 10th head coach since the Browns returned in 1999.

Stefanski signed a five-year deal that reportedly pays him $3.5 million annually.

The $3.5 million annually falls in line with what first-time head coaches make, which is between $2 million and $5 million.

Kevin Stefanski Net Worth

Stefanski’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Stefanski’s net worth can be attributed to his salaries from coaching in the NFL as both a head coach and assistant.

If Stefanski makes the playoffs in 2023, he may receive a contract extension, which would come with a salary raise.

Kevin Stefanski Head Coaching Record

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is named the 2020 Coach of the Year, leading the @Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. pic.twitter.com/2EHOs0XBs9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2021

Heading into the Browns’ Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stefanski holds a regular season coaching record of 33-29 and a postseason record of 1-1.

In his first season with the Browns in 2020, Stefanski led Cleveland to an 11-5 record, clinching their first playoff berth since 2002.

The Browns defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card round. However, Stefanski was not on the sideline after contracting COVID-19 earlier that week. Stefanski coached the Browns the following week in the Divisional Round but fell to the Chiefs 22-17.

Stefanski was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2020.

Before joining the Browns, Stefanski spent 13 years with the Minnesota Vikings (2006-2019) as an assistant coach, culminating with the role of offensive coordinator in 2019.

Kevin Stefanski Wife

Kevin is married to Michelle Stefanski. Together, they have three children.