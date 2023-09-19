NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Speaks About Nick Chubb’s Injury

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Cleveland Browns-Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Press Conference

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a 12:30 PM Zoom press conference.

He addressed running back Nick Chubb’s condition, and how the team will fill his position.

Stefanski confirmed that Chubb will require season-ending knee surgery.

A definitive diagnosis has yet to be shared; however, Stefanski indicated that it is believed that there are multiple torn ligaments.


A somber Stefanski addressed the enormity of the task of replacing Nick Chubb described by many as the heart and soul of the offense.


Stefanski said that Chubb was in the Browns facility on Tuesday morning, and he spoke with him.

Regarding who the Browns will acquire to support new RB1 Jerome Ford and the rest of the running back room, Stefanksi said that the team is looking into options.

He would not comment on whether former Browns running back and close friend of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, who is currently a free agent, is among those under consideration.

The Browns are 1-1 and have a Week 3 home game against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM EDT on September 24, 2023.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
