Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a 12:30 PM Zoom press conference.

He addressed running back Nick Chubb’s condition, and how the team will fill his position.

Stefanski confirmed that Chubb will require season-ending knee surgery.

A definitive diagnosis has yet to be shared; however, Stefanski indicated that it is believed that there are multiple torn ligaments.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski confirmed what we knew last night: that Nick Chubb will undergo season-ending knee surgery. He has what’s believed to be multiple torn ligaments — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2023



A somber Stefanski addressed the enormity of the task of replacing Nick Chubb described by many as the heart and soul of the offense.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on how to replace Nick Chubb pic.twitter.com/LDNBQkeGzk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb is like, America’s running back. He’s awesome, he’s not cocky, he doesn’t celebrate, he can absolutely destroy your defense and he will barely say a word after doing it. EVERYONE likes him and respects him. This is just the worst. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) September 19, 2023



Stefanski said that Chubb was in the Browns facility on Tuesday morning, and he spoke with him.

Regarding who the Browns will acquire to support new RB1 Jerome Ford and the rest of the running back room, Stefanksi said that the team is looking into options.

Kevin Stefanski said Jerome Ford is the feature back and #Browns will add someone else to the room… but Ford is RB1. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 19, 2023

He would not comment on whether former Browns running back and close friend of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, who is currently a free agent, is among those under consideration.

.@NickChubb21 and @KareemHunt7 are the most wholesome RB duo in the league. 🥺@Browns pic.twitter.com/mEm3xLhdA6 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 29, 2021

The Browns are 1-1 and have a Week 3 home game against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM EDT on September 24, 2023.

