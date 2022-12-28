Khamzat Chimaev Says He Is Ready To Fight Anyone, Anywhere

Khamzat Chimaev has slammed his fellow UFC fighters for not signing to fight him. The Swedish MMA star his vented his frustration with a number of fighters who have turned down the opportunity to fight him. Chimaev is angry and frustrated that people are taking easier fights rather than stepping up to face the 28-year-old.

Khamzat Chimaev Calls For Opponents To Sign To Fight Him

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to social media and shared with his followers his frustrations at his fellow UFC fighters for not signing the contract to fight him. Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight in March time, but as of yet he has still got no opponent, with the date now looking increasingly doubtful.

The 28-year-old is one of the most talked about fighters on the UFC roster now. He has taken the UFC by storm since his move from Brave a couple of years ago. The Swedish MMA star has won six straight fights in the UFC, extending his professional MMA record to 12-0.

With Chimaev running through people and showing that he can win fights by submission, knockout or via decision if required, it seems a lot of his fellow welterweights and middleweights are shying away from fighting him.

The last time we saw Chimaev in the octagon was at UFC 279 back in September. He dismantled Kevin Holland in just one round and won via submission in a fight that he completely dominated from the very opening bell. However, the win was slightly overshadowed by the fact that Chimaev missed weight by almost ten pounds the day before, when he was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in a welterweight contest.

Instead, Chimaev fought Holland at middleweight in a late change of opponent, with the event still going ahead and the Chechen again showing how talented he is in the cage. The Swede has been calling for a title shot at either welterweight or middleweight next, or if not a fight for UFC gold, a huge fight against a big name.

It sems that a number of UFC fighters are declining the fight with Chimaev in March, which is making him more aggravated and annoyed. UFC President Dana White has admitted it has been tough to get an opponent for Chimaev for March, but that he will get one over the like imminently.

‘They Want To Run Away’ – Chimaev On Potential Opponents

Clearly annoyed at the lack of opponents stepping up to face him, Chimaev took to social media with a video blog post saying that everyone is scared to fight him:

“Nobody wants to fight. F*** these boys. They gave me four different countries, four different opponents. Nobody wants to fight,” said Chimaev in his video blog.

“I’m going to fight somebody, I don’t know who. They change opponents all the time. Every week I have a new opponent, but nobody wants to fight.

“The guys trash talk loud about me and ‘I want to fight you, I want to fight you!’ When it comes to the fight and signing the contract, they want to run away.”

It remains to be seen whether Chimaev does indeed fight in March and if so, who he faces. Whether it be a title shot at middleweight or a top welterweight fight with someone like Colby Covington. Chimaev is just desperate to get back in the octagon and compete as soon as possible, no matter who it is against.

Fingers crossed the UFC can find Chimaev an opponent and we see the MMA superstar back in action as soon as possible.

