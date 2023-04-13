Kings’ Mike Brown Voted NBCA’s Coach of the Year

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been voted Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association, the organization announced on Thursday. The award is named after the late NBCA executive director Michael H. Goldberg.

The award is based on the votes from all 30 NBA coaches. Other coaches to receive votes include Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer, Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault, Boston’s Joe Mazzulla, and New York’s Tom Thibodeau.

Mike Brown Has Completely Turned Around The Sacramento Kings

In his first season as the Kings’ head coach, Brown led Sacramento to a 48-34 record, winning the Pacific Division title for the first time since 2003 and finishing third in the Western Conference.

More notably, Brown has the Kings in the playoffs for the first time since 2006. This ends the longest playoff drought in NBA history and North American professional sports’ longest active non-playoff streak.

“Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace,” Mike Brown said in a statement. “We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day. This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings.”

Brown becomes the seventh NBA coach to win the award since its inception in 2016-2017. Previous winners include Budenholzer (2x), Erik Spoelstra, Mike D’Antoni, Dwane Casey, Billy Donovan, and Monty Williams (2x).

Sacramento Kings Face Golden State Warriors In NBA Playoffs

The Kings earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They will play the defending champion No. 6 Golden State Warriros in the opening round.

The Kings have not won a playoff series since 2003-2004 when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the first round.

BetOnline lists the Kings as underdogs to win the series with odds of +227.

