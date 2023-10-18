The discussion surrounding the Washington football team’s ascension, particularly focusing on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s performance, has drawn comparisons to the legendary 2019 LSU squad led by Joe Burrow. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said that Penix and his receivers showcased the same talent as the 2019 CFP National Champions.



Michael Penix Jr. The Second Coming of Joe Burrow?

The tale of the tape between Michael Penix Jr. and Joe Burrow reveals a story of two quarterbacks whose precise passing and leadership on the field propelled their respective teams to significant acclaim. Penix Jr.’s 2023 season has been a spectacle, with the quarterback throwing for 4,354 yards and 21 touchdowns, he is towards the top of college football in several passing metrics, and leading Washington’s CFP charge.

“I was really, really, really amazed with what Washington did [vs. Oregon]… they started to remind me of that 2019 LSU team,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “The way that Michael Penix is so accurate. They got those receivers. They can literally be stifled for a couple of drives, and then they can go on a two, three, or four play drive and score.”

In 2019, Joe Burrow orchestrated what is considered one of the greatest seasons in college football history, throwing 60 touchdown passes, clinching the Heisman, and steering LSU to an undefeated season capped with a national title. His completion rate of 76.3% set a new SEC single-season record​.

Washington Draws LSU Comparison

The statistics further paint a picture of Washington’s dominance in the 2023 season. With a 5-0 record, they lead in the Pac-12, boasting an average of 44.3 points per game, and ranking 3rd out of 133 teams in points per game, and 5th in the current AP poll​​. This undefeated run, coupled with their offensive dominance, mirrors the 2019 LSU’s journey to glory, drawing a compelling comparison worth the attention of college football enthusiasts.

The analysis and subsequent discussions by experts like Kirk Herbstreit and others not only underline the remarkable journey of Washington and Michael Penix Jr. but also reignite the conversation around the Pac-12’s competitive landscape as the playoff season approaches.

