There are different ways to excel in the sport of golf and Kyle Berkshire figured that out a long time ago. Instead of competing in the actual game, Berkshire has leaned into becoming a professional long-drive athlete. He won the World Long Drive Championship in 2019 and 2021.

Recently, he just set two new world records for ball speed and longest golf ball hit ever. At 6’3” and 215 pounds, Berkshire has shattered two new records.

🚨😳 Kyle Berkshire hits record 579-yard drive at Rochelle Ranch in Wyoming. The ball traveled a distance of 579yds, remaining airborne for 11 seconds, surpassing the initial measurement of 577 yards and exceeding the prior record by 26 yards upon review. It carried 515yds. pic.twitter.com/rNfflZszuL — PGA Bonus (@PGABonus) October 5, 2023

Kyle Berkshire Sets New World Record for Longest Golf Ball Hit Ever

On Monday, Berkshire set a new world record by smashing a golf ball 579.66 yards. He was on the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlings, Wyoming, which is the third-ranked golf course in the state.

It’s the longest course in Wyoming measuring 7,925 yards. On the 12th hole, he made history by driving the ball a record distance. At first, the ball carried 515 yards and was in the air for 11 seconds. The official measurement came in at 579.66 yards breaking the world record by a staggering 26 yards.

Kyle Berkshire’s Record Fastest Golf Ball Speed Ever

🚨🚀💪 Kyle Berkshire set a new ball speed World Record — 241.6 MPH 🤯 💣 [🎥: @KyleBerkshire] @WorldLongDrive pic.twitter.com/81dw1nsTAY — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 3, 2023

Along with setting the new record for distance, Berkshire inadvertently set a new record for the speed of the club as well.

The former record was set by Berkshire, who hit a ball 239.7 MPH in April. As he was launching a few balls to reach a further distance, Berkshire hit a speed of 241.7 mph off the club.

It marks the fastest ball off a club ever. Currently, Berkshire holds the record for distance and speed.

Berkshire released a video of the moment and the young 26-year-old goes absolutely crazy after setting the new world record. It wasn’t just a fluke for the long-drive champion as he’s been able to repeat the distance and speed multiple times on his Instagram handle.

It seems like it’s only the beginning for him as he looks prepared to work towards breaking those milestones yet again and moving the bar even higher.

