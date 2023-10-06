Golf News and Rumors

Kyle Berkshire Hits World’s Longest Drive, Fastest Golf Ball At Just 26 Years Old

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kyle Berkshire Hits World’s Longest Drive, Fastest Golf Ball At Just 26 Years Old

There are different ways to excel in the sport of golf and Kyle Berkshire figured that out a long time ago. Instead of competing in the actual game, Berkshire has leaned into becoming a professional long-drive athlete. He won the World Long Drive Championship in 2019 and 2021.

Recently, he just set two new world records for ball speed and longest golf ball hit ever. At 6’3” and 215 pounds, Berkshire has shattered two new records.

Kyle Berkshire Sets New World Record for Longest Golf Ball Hit Ever

On Monday, Berkshire set a new world record by smashing a golf ball 579.66 yards. He was on the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlings, Wyoming, which is the third-ranked golf course in the state.

It’s the longest course in Wyoming measuring 7,925 yards. On the 12th hole, he made history by driving the ball a record distance. At first, the ball carried 515 yards and was in the air for 11 seconds. The official measurement came in at 579.66 yards breaking the world record by a staggering 26 yards.

Kyle Berkshire’s Record Fastest Golf Ball Speed Ever

Along with setting the new record for distance, Berkshire inadvertently set a new record for the speed of the club as well.

The former record was set by Berkshire, who hit a ball 239.7 MPH in April. As he was launching a few balls to reach a further distance, Berkshire hit a speed of 241.7 mph off the club.

It marks the fastest ball off a club ever. Currently, Berkshire holds the record for distance and speed.

Berkshire released a video of the moment and the young 26-year-old goes absolutely crazy after setting the new world record. It wasn’t just a fluke for the long-drive champion as he’s been able to repeat the distance and speed multiple times on his Instagram handle.

It seems like it’s only the beginning for him as he looks prepared to work towards breaking those milestones yet again and moving the bar even higher.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Sportsbooks Give Lexi Thompson Slim 18.2% Chance of Making the Cut Shriners Children’s Open

Sportsbooks Give Lexi Thompson Slim 18.2% Chance of Making the Cut Shriners Children’s Open

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14min
Golf News and Rumors
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Leaderboard & Round 2 Tee Times
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Leaderboard & Round 2 Tee Times
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  26min
Golf News and Rumors
Sanderson Farms Championship History, Past Winners & Results
Sanderson Farms Championship History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 4 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Sanderson Farms Championship Sleeper Picks: Wu, Kuest Among Best Longshot Bets
Sanderson Farms Championship Sleeper Picks: Wu, Kuest Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 4 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 4 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Scorecard at Country Club of Jackson
Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 Scorecard at Country Club of Jackson
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 4 2023
Golf News and Rumors
lexi thompson
Lexi Thompson Has 18% Chance to Make Cut at Shriner Children’s Open According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top