Lakers’ Anthony Davis Probable To Play In Game 6

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis walks up the court.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is considered probable to play in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a head injury in Game 5. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis did not enter concussion protocol.

“He’s doing great. He’s not in the protocol. He’ll be listed as probable tomorrow,” Ham told reporters via Mike Trudell.

Anthony Davis Exited Game 5 With Head Injury

During the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ Game 5 121-106 loss to the Warriors, Davis was inadvertently stuck on the side of his head by Kevon Looney. Davis exited the game with nearly seven minutes left in the game and did not return.

ESPN reported that Davis was carted to the training room in a wheelchair after feeling “woozy.” However, Davis was able to walk out of the arena at the end of the night.

Davis has proved why he remains one of the most feared players in the NBA throughout this series, showing stretches of dominance on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 through five games.

Lakers Will Look To Close Out Warriros In Game 6

Despite the Game 5 loss, the Lakers are still in control over the Warriors as they lead the series 3-2.

The Lakers are looking to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2019-2020, when they won the NBA Championship in the bubble.

However, the defending champion Warriors will not go down without a fight. The Warriors have gone 28 straight Playoff series with a road win, meaning they will need to win Game 6 to continue the streak.

Game 6 between the Warriors and Lakers from Los Angeles is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on May 12 on ESPN.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
