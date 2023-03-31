LaMarcus Aldridge is hanging up his shoes again as the NBA veteran announced his retirement for the second time.

On his Twitter account, Aldridge compared his retirement announcement to Tom Brady’s situation, who also retired from professional sports multiple times.

Aldridge tweeted, “In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12”

LaMarcus Aldridge First Retired During The 2020-2021 Season

Aldridge signed with the Brooklyn Nets on March 28, 2021. Aldrige played five games with the Nets before retiring on April 15 due to health concerns stemming from an irregular heartbeat.

However, Aldridge re-signed with the Nets in September 2021 after being cleared by medical professionals. Aldridge played in 47 games with the Nets that season, averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

On October 29, Aldridge scored his 20,000th total point in a 105–98 win over the Indiana Pacers.

LaMarcus Aldridge Has A Compelling Hall Of Fame Resume

After two seasons at Texas, Aldridge was drafted second overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2006 NBA Draft. However, Aldridge was quickly traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for a package that included Tyrus Thomas and Viktor Khryapa.

Aldridge spent the next nine seasons in Portland before signing with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015, where he played until the middle of the 2020-2021 season.

Aldridge quickly became one of the better big men jump shooters in the NBA. The Texas native was selected to seven All-Star teams and made five All-NBA Teams: two second-team selections and three third-team selections.

Aldridge finished his career totals of 20,558 points, 8, 736 rebounds, and 2,076 assists. Those numbers equate to per-game averages of 19.1 rebounds, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

With over 20,000 points and multiple All-Star Game and All-League selections, Aldridge has a great chance of making the Hall of Fame. Basketball Reference gives Aldridge a 50.9% chance of making the Hall of Fame.