Lee Hodges Career Earnings Have Skyrocketed By 222% In 2023

Over the weekend Lee Hodges picked up his first career win at the 3M Open. Not only was it his first win on the tour but his career earnings increased by 39 percent from $3.6 million to over $5 million.

Hodges earned an impressive $1.404 million for his victory at TPC Twin Cities last week. He’s already set a new career high with $3.45 million in earnings this year. Overall, Hodges has increased his career PGA Tour earnings by 222% in 2023

The American turned pro in 2019 but didn’t have his first full season on the Tour until last year. He’s slowly built up his career earnings, bringing in over $1.3 million during the 2021-2022 season. Thanks to his impending bonus for qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, this year, he’s on pace to earn over $3.6 million.

Along with a guaranteed spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, Hodges has also moved up 56 spots on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Lee Hodges Career Earnings Increase by 222%

Last year, Hodges had a breakout year earning $1,377,253 on the Tour. Despite missing 11 cuts, Hodges had some moments of brilliance throughout the season. He played in 29 events with two top-10 finishes and 18 total cuts made.

Prior to his 3M Open win, his biggest payout was the American Express where he went T3 for a $402,800 payout.

In 2023, things began to turn around for the Alabama product. Playing with more confidence, he participated in 30 events, securing nine top-25 finishes. While he missed more cuts (14), he’s plate well for longer spurts at a time, putting him in contention for bigger payouts.

After missing the cut at the Open Championship, Hodges needed a huge bounce back for a shot to save the rest of his season. The win at the 3M Open paid the winner out $1.404 million and 500 FedEx Cup points. The addition of the winner’s cheque increased his 2023 earnings from $2.05 million to $3.45 million, an increase of 69%.

With a guaranteed payout coming his way at the St. Jude Championship, Hodges is on track to bring in more than $3.6 million this year alone.

Lee Hodges’ Career Earnings Total Over $5 Million

The win on Sunday was a defining moment for Hodges. Not only was it his first career PGA Tour win but it was also his biggest payout ever.

Hodges had already amassed $2 million this season with his nine top-25 finishes. In fact, he’s been in the money for a total of 16 events. Following his 3M Open win, Hodges’s career earnings now total $5,008,668.

He will have another chance to add to his earnings at FedExCup Playoffs. The purses will be outrageous. Last year in his first playoffs ever, Hodges finished 13th at St.Jude Championship, paying him out $260,000.

Hodges will have another chance to make some serious cash in 2023. After winning the 3M Open, he’ll be taking this week off in preparation for a shot at three purses worth a combined $60 million.

