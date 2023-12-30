Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season will have a special edition of Saturday Night Football. The Detroit Lions (11-4) head to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Cowboys (10-5). Below, we explore the best player props for the Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday Night Football.

Lions vs. Cowboys: Best Saturday Night Football Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jared Goff Over 255.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Jared Goff getting choked up talking about the turnaround the Detroit Lions have made from three wins his first year in town to NFC North Champions 🥲 pic.twitter.com/1xYNSoyscf — Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) December 24, 2023

Much of the Lions’ success can be attributed to quarterback Jared Goff. This season, Goff has thrown for 3,984 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 98.3.

The Lions offense is a juggernaut ranked 3rd in yards (394.1 yards/game) and 5th in scoring (27.5). However, the defense is the Achilles heel, ranking 23rd in scoring (23.7 points/game).

This game has all the makings of a shootout, meaning Goff will need to throw the ball to put up points. Goff has surpassed 255.5 passing yards in three of his last five games.

Facing a potential negative game script, the Lions may have to abandon the run and throw more, which bodes well for Goff to have a big day passing.

CeeDee Lamb to have 1+ touchdowns and DAL to Win (-104)

CeeDee Lamb is in the discussion for best wide receiver in 2023. Lamb ranks 1st in receptions (109), 2nd in yards (1,424), and T-9th in touchdowns (9).

When Lamb scores a touchdown, the Cowboys are 7-2. Lamb has scored a touchdown in even straight games.

Lamb draws a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that ranks 23rd against the pass (234.9 yards/game).

With the Cowboys unbeatable at home (7-0), I like Lamb to find the end zone in a Dallas win.