The LIV Golf season finale tees on Friday at Trump National Doral Golf and Country Club with the Team Championship.

It’s the 14th event of the season and a huge amount of money is up for grabs in Miami. The purse is valued at $50 million and will offer the biggest payout by the league this season. Like last year, all the events featured a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million purse for the team portion of the competition.

For the Team Championship, the purse is doubled and prize money will be split among 12 different teams. However, the purse breakdown is broken down on a percentage basis with the winning team taking home a total of $14 million.

LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 at Trump National Doral Golf Club

On Tuesday, LIV Golf announced the exact breakdown of the $50 million purse. Each of the 12 LIV Golf teams will receive a different prize amount based on their standings. The total amount that each team wins at the Team Championship will be split 60/40, with $60 of the prize going to the team’s account and each player taking home 10 percent of the prize pool.

The Team Championship tees off on Friday at the Blue Monster Course at Trump National Doral. There will be a total of 12 teams competing in head-to-head match play on Friday and Saturday. However, only the top four teams have a bye and will automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

Unlike last year, the final day (Sunday) will call all 48 players out to the field to compete in stroke play. Every score counts towards their team’s points. The four winning teams on Saturday will compete for 1-4, and the losing teams from the semifinals compete for 5-8th place. All teams eliminated in Friday’s quarterfinals will compete for places 9 to 12.

LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 Purse Breakdown

First place at the Team Championship will take home $14 million. Of the winnings, 60% of the win will be put into the team’s share while each player takes home 10%.

The 12th-place team will take home a total of $1.25 million. The prize money varies from $14 million to $1.25 million.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of LIV Golf’s Team Championship purse.

Position Prize Money Team Share (60%) Player Share (10% X 4) 1 $14,000,000 $8,400,000 $1,400,000 2 $8,000,000 $4,800,000 $800,000 3 $6,000,000 $3,600,000 $600,000 4 $4,000,000 $2,400,000 $400,000 5 $3,250,000 $1,950,000 $325,000 6 $3,000,000 $1,800,000 $300,000 7 $2,750,000 $1,650,000 $275,000 8 $2,500,000 $1,500,000 $250,000 9 $2,000,000 $1,200,000 $200,000 10 $1,750,000 $1,050,000 $175,000 11 $1,500,000 $900,000 $150,000 12 $1,250,000 $750,000 $125,000

