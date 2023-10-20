Golf News and Rumors

LIV Golf Team Championship Schedule, Format, & Standings

Gia Nguyen
The second season of LIV Golf League will come to an end this weekend as players head to Miami for the Team Championship.

LIV Golf players will return to the Blue Monster Course at the Trump National Doral Golf Club to round out the team competitions from October 20 to 22. The three-day event will be filled with match and stroke play as LIV Golf’s best teams fight for a piece of the $50 million purse.

LIV Golf Team Standings

The teams are seeded 1 through 12 after the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament. The top four teams receive a bye and automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

The 4Aces, led by Dustin Johnson will look to defend their team championship title in Florida, once again this year.

Check out the list below for the LIV Golf Team standings heading into Trump National Doral Golf Club this weekend.

  1. 4Aces — 192 Points
  2. Crushers GC — 186 Points
  3. Torque GC — 183 Points
  4. RangeGoats — 179 Points
  5. Stinger GC — 157 Points
  6. Fireballs GC — 136 Points
  7. Ripper GC — 81 Points
  8. Smash GC — 54 Points
  9. HyFlyers GC — 40 Points
  10. Cleeks GC — 32 Points
  11. Majesticks GC — 27 Points
  12. Ironhead GC — 20 Points

LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 Schedule and Format

The official rules and schedule for the Team Championship were released by LIV Golf.

The first two days will feature match-play. Teams will go head-to-head against each other and will compete in three total matches — two singles, and one alternate shot match. There will be no ties and each match winner receives a point for their team.

On Sunday, the final round will feature only stroke play between all 48 players.

The 12 teams are competing in a shotgun start for a single round of stroke play. All the individual scores will count toward the team’s score.

The lowest score on Sunday among the four teams that advance to the finals will be crowned the 2023 LIV Golf Team Champions, receiving a $16 million prize.

Quarterfinals: Friday, October 20th

  • Teams seeded 1-4 will receive a bye
  • Teams seeded 5-12 will compete in head-to-head match-play competitions
  • Highest-ranked teams select their opponents
  • All 32 players amongst those eight teams will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start
  • For each head-to-head team match-up, three matches will take place: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match
  • Matches will be played until a winner is determined; there will be no ties. Each match winner receives one point
  • Teams earning two points will advance to Saturday’s Semifinals

Semifinals: Saturday, October 21st

  • Teams seeded 1-4 will join the winning four teams from Friday for another day of head-to-head team match play
  • Highest-ranked teams select their opponents
  • All 32 players amongst those eight teams will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start
  • Teams compete in the same format as Friday: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, with each match winner receiving one point
  • Matches will be played until a winner is determined; there will be no ties
  • The four teams earning two points will advance to Sunday’s Finals

Finals: Sunday, October 22

  • All 48 players amongst the 12 teams will compete in a shotgun start with one round of stroke play
  • All four individual scores count towards the team’s score
  • The four teams advancing to the finals compete for 1st through 4th place
  • The four teams eliminated in the semifinals compete for 5th through 8th place
  • The four teams eliminated in the quarterfinals compete for 9th through 12th place
  • Larger prizes are awarded to teams based on their finishing position
  • The lowest team score on Sunday amongst the four teams that advanced to the finals is crowned the 2023 LIV Golf Team Champion

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
