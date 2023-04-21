Greg Norman revealed that LIV Golf has engaged in discussions to add a woman’s series to the Saudi-backed league. Lexi Thompson is LIV Golf’s top target but several other LPGA and LET players have also expressed interest in a LIV Golf Women’s Series. Learn more about the potential for a LIV Golf Women’s Series below.

Last year, LIV Golf made its inaugural season debut after signing some of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and Phil Mickelson.

Following the launch of the rival golf league, LIV commissioner Greg Norman said that their attention would eventually turn to women’s golf.

During the fourth LIV Golf event of the season in Australia, Norman stated that LIV officials are interested in a women’s series in the future.

Can Norman and the LIV Golf series lure female golfers from the LPGA Tour?

LIV Golf Interested in Women’s Series

Norman revealed that the possibility of a LIV Golf women’s series is being discussed regularly among league officials.

At the LIV Golf Adelaide press conference, Norman mentioned that women from the LPGA and Ladies European Tour have expressed interest in joining LIV Golf.

“I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, LET Tour players, and Ladies European Tour. They love what our product is showcasing,” Norman said during the press conference. “They ask all the time, ‘How can we get involved? We’d love to see a LIV ladies series.’”

More importantly, LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has previously expressed willingness to meet with LIV Golf officials. However, it is unclear whether a meeting has taken place.

Although there is no timeline for a potential women’s LIV Golf League, it seems that Norman will discuss further action after the LIV Golf sophomore season ends. With substantial purses and lucrative signing bonuses, it appears that some of the best women’s golfers will be lured in the near future.

LIV Golf Targets Biggest LPGA Stars

The Golf Saudi group already has close ties with women’s golf leagues.

Golf Saudi hosts the Aramco Series, which comprises six events on the Ladies European Tour. American players such as Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Nelly and Jessica Korda, and Alison Lee have already played in Golf Saudi events.

International stars, including Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitkul, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Minjee Lee, and Brooke Henderson, have also participated in the Saudi-backed events.

Sources reveal that the number one target for LIV Golf is Lexi Thompson, who has already played in a few of Golf Saudi’s tournaments and is currently represented by GSE Worldwide, an agency that represents 25 percent of LIV Golf members.

Nelly and Jessica Korda are other potential signees. LIV Golf is interested in their marketing power, and the pair have already competed in the Aramco Series.

