Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa has what some would consider a dream diet.

Bosa played the 2022 season at 250 pounds; before that, he was between 270-280 pounds.

He went on a well-defined diet in the offseason to gain the 20 pounds back.

It was not just an eat-everything-in-sight plan; it involved incorporating up to 5,000 extra calories per day in a methodical way.

He ate five or six meals a day in addition to snacks.

The meals consisted of a lot of protein in the form of red meat, chicken, or fish.

Vegetables and some carbohydrates rounded out his meals.

Snacks were plentiful and included pretzels, nuts, fruit, peanut butter, and smoothies.

He has to stick with frequent eating because he has a fast metabolism and failure to follow the diet for one day would result in weight loss the following day.

Bosa admits that it is not always fun eating so much food each day, but he does feel stronger.

He said:

“But the key to gaining weight is just to eat a lot. Eat way more than you want to. And it’s no fun a lot of the time.”

His teammates have noticed his additional weight and believe it will make him even better this season.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater said:

“I feel a little extra pop with him this year for sure.”

It is unknown which part of this story makes me most envious, being required to eat a lot for a job or having a fast metabolism that can lose weight within a day.

Bosa Needs To Be Ready: Chargers 2023 Schedule Is Challenging

The Chargers open with three tough games beginning at home against Miami on September 10, and two consecutive away games involving significant travel to Tennessee on September 17 and Minnesota on September 24.

All are nondivision games; division play begins in Week 4 at home on October 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

