Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers Thrown Out Of Practice After Fight With Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Wendi Oliveros
Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship

Joint NFL practices have many benefits, but the main drawback is that they often get very heated, and physical, and fights arise almost daily.


That is exactly what happened on Wednesday at the practice between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders when Rams RB Cam Akers and Raiders DE Maxs Crosby got into an altercation.

Punches were thrown, and Rams HC Sean McVay threw Akers out of practice as a result.

Crosby spoke briefly about the incident afterward but provided limited detail.

He said:

“I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”

Crosby was not ejected from practice.

After the incident, he was spotted on the sidelines.

No video of the fight has surfaced.

It is not yet known if Akers will receive further punishment from the Rams for his behavior because of McVay’s zero-tolerance policy.

This could make the upcoming preseason game between the two teams even more intriguing.

The Raiders take on the Rams on Saturday, August 19 at 9:00 PM EDT.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

