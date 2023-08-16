Joint NFL practices have many benefits, but the main drawback is that they often get very heated, and physical, and fights arise almost daily.

Cam Akers was tossed out of #RamsHouse practice after getting in a fight with #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Is there a day without a fight at an #NFL training camp? pic.twitter.com/LnhXwHJewL — GB Football (@GameBlazersFF) August 16, 2023



That is exactly what happened on Wednesday at the practice between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders when Rams RB Cam Akers and Raiders DE Maxs Crosby got into an altercation.

Punches were thrown, and Rams HC Sean McVay threw Akers out of practice as a result.

Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers got into a swinging match and started a camp brawl. pic.twitter.com/NDQydIJ6J6 — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) August 16, 2023

Crosby spoke briefly about the incident afterward but provided limited detail.

He said:

“I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”

Sean McVay said they have a no-tolerance policy for fighting in practice and that “If you do that, you’re out.” Cam Akers was thrown out of practice, and could face more discipline by McVay 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/E54RYHypih — The Fantasy Football Show (@FantasyDirect) August 16, 2023

Crosby was not ejected from practice.

After the incident, he was spotted on the sidelines.

No video of the fight has surfaced.

It is not yet known if Akers will receive further punishment from the Rams for his behavior because of McVay’s zero-tolerance policy.

This could make the upcoming preseason game between the two teams even more intriguing.

The Raiders take on the Rams on Saturday, August 19 at 9:00 PM EDT.

