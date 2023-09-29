Los Angeles Times’ NFL Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions

Los Angeles Times staff writer Sam Farmer has released his NFL Week 4 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the most interesting Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Los Angeles Times’ NFL Week 4 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Los Angeles Times NFL Week 4 Expert Picks and Predictions

Los Angeles Times staff writer Sam Farmer published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. Lastly, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dolphins (+2.5)

Farmer thinks the Miami Dolphins have what it takes to beat the Buffalo Bills away. “Great matchup. The Bills are excellent, and you never can count out Josh Allen, but the Dolphins are the best team in the NFL,” he wrote. “They put up 70 points last week without receiver Jaylen Waddle. So much speed.”

The Dolphins haven’t defeated Buffalo since Sept. 25, 2022, when they won 21-19 at home in Miami. However, the Phins lead the league in scoring with 17 total touchdowns. This will mean nothing if they fail to outplay that other contender in the AFC East. Since Jaylen Waddle cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, Miami has an edge.

Farmer has Miami winning 35-31 over Buffalo.

Steelers (-2.5)

Furthermore, Farmer is trusting the Pittsburgh Steelers to defeat the Houston Texans. “The Texans are playing hard and are getting promising play from rookie QB C.J. Stroud,” he wrote. “Pittsburgh’s defense is vulnerable and its offense tends to struggle, but the Steelers keep hitting big plays.”

It’s about limiting turnovers, needless to say. Considering the Steelers played a clean game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, they should be able to do the same versus Houston. Of course, Pittsburgh’s defense also forced three interceptions from Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Farmer’s final score is 23-16, Steelers.

Cowboys (-6.5)

Additionally, Sam Farmer hopes the Dallas Cowboys will find a way to win against the New England Patriots this Sunday. “As with Denver, Dallas was embarrassed last week,” he wrote. “This figures to be a fairly low-scoring game, considering the defenses. But QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have the edge at home.”

Indeed, this could be a low-scoring game. Then again, what if Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a terrible performance, throwing two picks and finishing with a fumble? Consider the quarterbacks New England has won against dating back to last season. Zach Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater, Colt McCoy, and Jacoby Brissett come to mind.

Farmer has Dallas winning 23-18 over New England.

