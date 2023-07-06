Golf News and Rumors

Low Viewership Ratings Show The Match 2023 Was A Bust For Golf Fans & TNT

After finding success over the last few years, the 2023 edition of “The Match” featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson was a complete bust.

Almost three years ago, The Match featuring Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Peyton Manning brought in a record 5.8 million viewers.

This year’s edition with the Splash Brothers and the Kansas City duo only had a total audience of 782,000 viewers, a 46% decrease from the 2022 iteration.

The Match 2023: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The eighth edition of the Match was hosted at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada. It featured two championship-winning duos from different leagues as Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce beat the iconic Splash Bros Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Despite being highly regarded in their respective sports, the four came together to only average 782,000 views, marking the lowest viewership ever in the last eight events. It received even fewer views than Championship for Change, which featured Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning, and Stephen Curry.

Despite having a huge following and being one of the most passionate golf enthusiasts, Curry holds the worst two viewerships during The Match series.

Compared to last year, which featured Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, viewership has dropped 46% YoY.

This year’s edition also saw viewership drop by 86.5 percent compared to the 2020 version that featured Brady and Manning.

The Match Viewership Through the Years

There have only been two editions where the Match had not featured a pro golfer. The first edition showcased four of the best quarterback in the league with Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. That matchup received around 1,452,000 viewers, which is the third-highest-viewed event.

Though the novelty seems to be wearing off, anytime Tiger Woods or Tom Brady are playing in the tournament, viewership naturally increases.

Check out the chart below for all The Match viewership numbers for every edition.

The Match Edition Matchup Date Viewership Network
Tiger vs Phil Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson Nov 23, 2018 N/A PPV
Champions for Charity Tiger Woods/ Peyton Manning vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady May 24, 2020 5,667,000 TNT/TBS/HLN/TruTV
Champions for Change Phil Mickelson/ Charles Barkley vs Peyton Manning/ Stephen Curry Nov 27, 2020 1,025,000 TNT
The Match IV Aaron Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady July 6, 2021 1,729,000 TNT/TBS
Bryson vs Brooks Brooks Koepka vs Bryson DeChambeau Nov 26, 2021 1,142,000 TNT/TBS/HLN/TruTV
Brady/Rodgers vs Allen/Mahomes Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen June 1, 2022 1,452,000 TNT/HLN/TruTV
The Match VII Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth Dec 10, 2022 1,379,000 TNT/TBS/HLN/TruTV
The Match VIII Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce vs Klay Thompson/Stephen Curry June 29, 2023 782,000 TNT/HLN/TruTV

Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
