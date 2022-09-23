LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte OUT of New Mexico Game After Birth of Baby

One of LSU’s biggest weapons will be missing in their game against New Mexico on Saturday. Wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte will not play after attending the birth of his baby boy.

Boutte Baby Boy

It hasn’t been the greatest start to the season for Kayshon Boutte on the field. The star receiver currently only has 93 yards through games. He has been struggling with an ankle injury and has been criticized for his effort. But off the field, the 20-year-old Louisiana native could not be happier. On Thursday, Boutte and his girlfriend welcome their baby boy into the world. Boutte posted on Instagram saying,

“(9•22•22) a day to remember, Beyond blessed 🙏🏾 words can’t describe how i feel right now. Wasn’t nervous at all, if anything i been ready for you to be here. Its been a long 9 months waiting but you finally here lil man. You are what i needed in my life. Glad i finally get to meet you, We love you”

The post contained several pictures around the time of birth, including some cute pictures of Boutte holding this new baby boy.

A Bright Future for Father and Son

The new dad is currently projected to go late in the first round of the NFL draft. However, given his rough start to the season, he has been slipping down mock draft boards over the past few weeks. It would seem likely that he will be able to provide for the newborn when he eventually lands his first gig in the NFL.

Next Men Up

With Boutte missing Saturday, LSU will turn to more inexperienced WRs. They will be looking to the likes of sophomores Malik Nabers and maybe Brian Thomas to carry the load. There could also be extra playing time for the likes of Kyren Lacy and Jack Bech. The Tigers are currently big favorites to beat New Mexico.