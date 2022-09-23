NCAAF

LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte OUT of New Mexico Game After Birth of Baby

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
boutte baby 3
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

One of LSU’s biggest weapons will be missing in their game against New Mexico on Saturday. Wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte will not play after attending the birth of his baby boy.

Boutte Baby Boy

It hasn’t been the greatest start to the season for Kayshon Boutte on the field. The star receiver currently only has 93 yards through games. He has been struggling with an ankle injury and has been criticized for his effort. But off the field, the 20-year-old Louisiana native could not be happier. On Thursday, Boutte and his girlfriend welcome their baby boy into the world. Boutte posted on Instagram saying,

(9•22•22) a day to remember, Beyond blessed 🙏🏾 words can’t describe how i feel right now. Wasn’t nervous at all, if anything i been ready for you to be here. Its been a long 9 months waiting but you finally here lil man. You are what i needed in my life. Glad i finally get to meet you, We love you”

LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte OUT of New Mexico Game After Birth of Baby

The post contained several pictures around the time of birth, including some cute pictures of Boutte holding this new baby boy.

LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte OUT of New Mexico Game After Birth of Baby

A Bright Future for Father and Son

The new dad is currently projected to go late in the first round of the NFL draft. However, given his rough start to the season, he has been slipping down mock draft boards over the past few weeks. It would seem likely that he will be able to provide for the newborn when he eventually lands his first gig in the NFL.

Next Men Up

With Boutte missing Saturday, LSU will turn to more inexperienced WRs. They will be looking to the likes of sophomores Malik Nabers and maybe Brian Thomas to carry the load. There could also be extra playing time for the likes of Kyren Lacy and Jack Bech. The Tigers are currently big favorites to beat New Mexico.

 

Topics  
NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
james cregg

James Cregg Recruiting Violations Lead to LSU Football 1-Year Probation Period

Author image David Evans  •  1h
NCAAF
jalen hall
Alabama Football Recruiting News: Bama Land Two ESPN Top-50 Recruits in 2023 Class
Author image David Evans  •  23h
NCAAF
Ole Miss' Evan Engram is an intriguing prospect for the Rams, who are drafting in the second round with their first pick of the draft.
How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | Best Mississippi College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 22 2022
NCAAF
Wisconsin v Minnesota
How To Bet On College Football In Minnesota | Best Minnesota College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 22 2022
NCAAF
NCAA Football: New Hampshire at Colorado
How To Bet On College Football In New Hampshire | Best New Hampshire College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 22 2022
NCAAF
Wisconsin vs Ohio State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Wisconsin vs Ohio State Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 22 2022
NCAAF
UMass v Notre Dame
How To Bet On College Football In Massachusetts | Best Massachusetts College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 22 2022
More News
Arrow to top