Golf News and Rumors

Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

Luke List captured the second win of his career at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 38-year-old officially turned pro in 2003 but his first full season with the PGA Tour came way back in 2007.

Over the course of his 20-year career, List has brought in a total of $14,479,327 in career earnings. After his Sanderson Farms Championship win, List increased his career earnings by a whopping 21 percent. Thanks to his recent victory and a slew of endorsement deals, his net worth has ballooned to an estimated $10 million.

Luke List Net Worth

List has brought in a majority of his income from the PGA Tour. He’s been very consistent over the last decade earning an average of $1.67 million a year. As a professional golfer, List also brings in money through sponsorships, advertisements, and endorsements.

He’s worked with Kepner-Tregoe, Betterworks, OnSemi, and more. List’s net worth is only increasing and already sits at an impressive $10 million.

Luke List Career Earnings

After winning the Sanderson Farms Championship, List increased his career earnings by 21 percent to a total of $14,479,027.

List won a total of $1,476,000 in the tournament and is suddenly on pace for one of the best seasons of his career.

The 38-year-old golfer isn’t done yet. A week removed from the Sandership Farms Championship, List was already back in action at the Shriners Children’s Open, where he posted a T18 finish.

With the end of the season still around the corner, List has already earned $2,825,947, the most he’s ever earned in official payouts in a single season.

A late bloomer, his first career win came in 2022 at the Farmer’s Insurance Open.

Luke List Girlfriend

List has been married since 2016 to Chloe Kirby. The two met in college and have been together ever since.

Kirby is a former model and actress. She has a few credits to her name, including movies like Safara, Momentum, The Last Song, and others.

The pair share a child together born in 2020 and Kirby has been by List’s side during his biggest moments.

Luke List captured the second win of his career at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 38-year-old officially turned pro in 2003 but his first full season with the PGA Tour came way back in 2007.

Over the course his 20-year career, List has brought in a total of $14,479,327 in career earnings. After his Sanderson Farms Championship win, List increased his career earnings by a whopping 21 percent. Thanks to his recent victory and a slew of endorsement deals, his net worth has ballooned to an estimated $10 million.

Luke List Net Worth

List has brought in a majority of his income from the PGA Tour. He’s been very consistent over the last decade earning an average of $1.67 million a year. As a professional golfer, List also brings in money through sponsorships, advertisements, and endorsements.

He’s worked with Kepner-Tregoe, Betterworks, OnSemi, and more. List’s net worth is only increasing and already sits at an impressive $10 million.

Luke List Career Earnings

After winning the Sanderson Farms Championship, List increased his career earnings by 21 percent to a total of $14,479,027.

List won a total of $1,476,000 in the tournament and is suddenly on pace for one of the best seasons of his career.

The 38-year-old golfer isn’t done yet. A week removed from the Sandership Farms Championship, List was already back in action at the Shriners Children’s Open, where he posted a T18 finish.

With the end of the season still around the corner, List has already earned $2,825,947, the most he’s ever earned in official payouts in a single season.

A late bloomer, his first career win came in 2022 at the Farmer’s Insurance Open.

Luke List Girlfriend

List has been married since 2016 to Chloe Kirby. The two met in college and have been together ever since.

Kirby is a former model and actress. She has a few credits to her name, including movies like Safara, Momentum, The Last Song, and others.

The pair share a child together born in 2020 and Kirby has been by List’s side during his biggest moments.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Tom Kim Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

Tom Kim Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  59min
Golf News and Rumors
Zozo Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Down 22%; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
Zozo Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Down 22%; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
ZOZO Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
ZOZO Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Shriners Children's Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Shriners Children’s Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Shriners Children's Open History, Past Winners & Results
Shriners Children’s Open History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Shriners Children's Open 2023 Scorecard For TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas
Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Scorecard For TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top