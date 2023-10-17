Luke List Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

Luke List captured the second win of his career at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 38-year-old officially turned pro in 2003 but his first full season with the PGA Tour came way back in 2007.

Over the course of his 20-year career, List has brought in a total of $14,479,327 in career earnings. After his Sanderson Farms Championship win, List increased his career earnings by a whopping 21 percent. Thanks to his recent victory and a slew of endorsement deals, his net worth has ballooned to an estimated $10 million.

Luke List Net Worth

List has brought in a majority of his income from the PGA Tour. He’s been very consistent over the last decade earning an average of $1.67 million a year. As a professional golfer, List also brings in money through sponsorships, advertisements, and endorsements.

He’s worked with Kepner-Tregoe, Betterworks, OnSemi, and more. List’s net worth is only increasing and already sits at an impressive $10 million.

Luke List Career Earnings

After winning the Sanderson Farms Championship, List increased his career earnings by 21 percent to a total of $14,479,027.

List won a total of $1,476,000 in the tournament and is suddenly on pace for one of the best seasons of his career.

The 38-year-old golfer isn’t done yet. A week removed from the Sandership Farms Championship, List was already back in action at the Shriners Children’s Open, where he posted a T18 finish.

With the end of the season still around the corner, List has already earned $2,825,947, the most he’s ever earned in official payouts in a single season.

A late bloomer, his first career win came in 2022 at the Farmer’s Insurance Open.

Luke List Girlfriend

List has been married since 2016 to Chloe Kirby. The two met in college and have been together ever since.

Kirby is a former model and actress. She has a few credits to her name, including movies like Safara, Momentum, The Last Song, and others.

The pair share a child together born in 2020 and Kirby has been by List’s side during his biggest moments.

Luke List captured the second win of his career at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 38-year-old officially turned pro in 2003 but his first full season with the PGA Tour came way back in 2007.

Over the course his 20-year career, List has brought in a total of $14,479,327 in career earnings. After his Sanderson Farms Championship win, List increased his career earnings by a whopping 21 percent. Thanks to his recent victory and a slew of endorsement deals, his net worth has ballooned to an estimated $10 million.

Luke List Net Worth

List has brought in a majority of his income from the PGA Tour. He’s been very consistent over the last decade earning an average of $1.67 million a year. As a professional golfer, List also brings in money through sponsorships, advertisements, and endorsements.

He’s worked with Kepner-Tregoe, Betterworks, OnSemi, and more. List’s net worth is only increasing and already sits at an impressive $10 million.

Luke List Career Earnings

After winning the Sanderson Farms Championship, List increased his career earnings by 21 percent to a total of $14,479,027.

List won a total of $1,476,000 in the tournament and is suddenly on pace for one of the best seasons of his career.

The 38-year-old golfer isn’t done yet. A week removed from the Sandership Farms Championship, List was already back in action at the Shriners Children’s Open, where he posted a T18 finish.

With the end of the season still around the corner, List has already earned $2,825,947, the most he’s ever earned in official payouts in a single season.

A late bloomer, his first career win came in 2022 at the Farmer’s Insurance Open.

Luke List Girlfriend

List has been married since 2016 to Chloe Kirby. The two met in college and have been together ever since.

Kirby is a former model and actress. She has a few credits to her name, including movies like Safara, Momentum, The Last Song, and others.

The pair share a child together born in 2020 and Kirby has been by List’s side during his biggest moments.

Golf Betting Guides 2023