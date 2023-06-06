Makwan Amirkhani among five fighters that have been released by the UFC

The UFC is the hardest MMA organization to get signed to and it is also the hardest organization to stay signed with also. The UFC announced on Monday that it has released five fighters from its roster

The fighters who were released are:

Makwan Amirkhani

Trevin Jones

Tony Gravely

Omar Morales

Batgerel Danaa

Amirkhani, a 34-year-old featherweight, was released after going 1-5 in his past six fights. Jones, a 29-year-old bantamweight, was released after going 1-4 in his past five fights. Gravely, a 30-year-old bantamweight, was released after going 2-3 in his past five fights. Morales, a 28-year-old lightweight, was released after going 1-2 in his past three fights. Danaa, a 29-year-old bantamweight, was released after going 0-2 in his past two fights.

The releases come as the UFC is looking to trim its roster in an effort to make room for new additions to the roster like those of Muhammad Naimov, Muin Gafurov, and Jesse Butler just this past weekend at UFC Vegas 74.

The releases of these five fighters are a sign that the UFC is not going to be afraid to cut fighters who are not performing up to expectations. The UFC is a business, and it is looking to put on the best fights possible. If a fighter is not winning fights, the UFC is not going to keep them on the roster.

There are a number of fighters who are currently on the UFC’s developmental circuit, Dana White’s Contender Series, who are looking to get called up to the UFC. The releases of these five fighters will create openings on the UFC’s roster, and it will be interesting to see who the UFC calls up from the Contender Series as the next season starts this August.

It certainly is unfortunate as some of these fighters were fan favorites like Makwan Amirkhani and Tony Gravely but being released doesn’t mean their UFC career is over, it just means that they will need to work double as hard to get back to the big show.