Mark Belling is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby. Having co-owned a couple of runners in the “Run for the Roses” himself in the past, Belling knows the makeup of a winning racehorse. It could be for this reason that the radio host’s 2023 Kentucky Derby picks are in demand. Here, we will take a look at Mark Belling’s expert Kentucky Derby picks as we approach the big day on Saturday.

Mark Belling has finally released his picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Belling offered his comprehensive thoughts on every runner, but has narrowed his best bets down to two with one bonus bet. Keep reading for Mark Belling’s full thoughts and opinions on this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

Mark Belling Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Mark Belling’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby are in and he is looking to take on favorite Forte (+325). Belling, a radio host from Milwaukee is known for his political hot takes, but has ventured into racehorse ownership in the past.

It is for that reason that fans seek out his opinion on the Kentucky Derby, and Belling has willingly obliged. Let’s take a look at his picks and predictions on the big race.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Belling has recommended a large win and place bet on Japanese runner Derma Sotogake. Belling seems to think that the recent Japanese domination in Europe and the Middle East could now be coming to the US.

“He’s a Japanese based horse and Japan horses are the best in the world, especially on dirt,” Belling said. “Japanese horses rarely run in the United States but they have taken down some of our biggest races in recent years and are killing it in Europe and the Middle East.”

He also believes that Derma Sotogake’s prep race was the best win of any Kentucky Derby contenders and rates him as the best horse in the race, by a distance.

Angel Of Empire (+1000)

Belling has recommended a smaller win and place bet on Angel Of Empire. The horse is one of four trained by Brad Cox in the race, and Belling believes it is the best of the bunch. Being ridden by the talented Flavien Prat could also prove a plus according to Belling.

“ He has one of the best riders in America in Flavien Prat whose great strength is positioning horses to get clear runs and that is critical here, because this one will come from off the pace,” Belling stated. “His Churchill Downs workouts have been very strong and effortless. He looks good.”

While Belling doesn’t explicitly recommend a wager on Verifying, he has predicted that this other Brad Cox runner will finish third in the Kentucky Derby. Belling mentions that Verifying comes into the race with a high speed rating after his Bluegrass Stakes second-place finish. However, that’s not the only plus point for Verifying as Belling mentions how good the horse has looked in recent workouts at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023