The 2023 Masters will tee off from Augusta National Golf Course on Thursday morning, as the top golfers from around the world compete for a Green Jacket. Find the Masters 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at Augusta National.

The 2023 Masters will be filled with storylines with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both returning to Augusta National. The field is set and invitations have been sent to 88 players who are ready to compete for the coveted Green Jacket in the first major of the season.

Starting on Thursday, players will tee off in the morning at 8:00 a.m. Due to the smaller field size, the last tee time will be at 2:00 p.m. during the first round, so golf fans won’t want to miss out on the action.

Every year, Augusta National presents new challenges and this year will be no different. In 2023, the weather is expected to be cold and wet for all golfers and patrons at Augusta this weekend. Although it’s the first major of the season, the weather doesn’t look like it will cooperate, with rain forecasted throughout the weekend

Masters 2023 Field

The 2023 Masters feaures one of the smallest fields of the year, with only 88 players in the field. The world’s top 50 players will compete at Augusta, alongside past Masters champions, such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and others.

The Masters will also mark the first time that PGA Tour and LIV Golf players compete in the same field. Despite the animosity that still exists between the two leagues, players seem happy to see their former companions and rivals playing on the same course.

Masters 2023 Tee Times

The 87th edition of th Masters will feature 30 groups teeing off, beginning with Mike Weir and Kevin Na at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The schedule is packed with groups teeing off every 12 minutes from 8:00 a.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET. The featured groups are spread throughout the schedule, with all eyes on Tiger Woods, who will be in the first key group to tee off.

The current world’s best players, such as Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, have later tee times and will be playing on the Augusta course in the afternoon.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Masters 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The 2023 Masters boasts the strongest field so far this season, and with the newfound rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, this has the chance to be one of the most exciting golf tournaments in recent memory.

There are many featured groups this weekend as LIV Golf players return to action and are mixed in with some top level PGA tour players. The first featured group includes Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who will tee off around 10:18 a.m. ET.

The 2023 Masters schedule is jam-packed with groups that golf fans won’t want to miss. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Young are teeing off at 10:54 a.m while Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Rory McIlroy will all be teeing off between 1 p.m and 2 p.m ET.

Meanwhile, the last group to tee off will be Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

10:18 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:30 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

10:42 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

10:54 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

11:30 a.m. ET: J.T Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

12:24 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

1:12 p.m. ET: Dustin Jonhson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose

1:24 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1:36 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

1:48 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

2:00 p.m. ET: Jordan Speith, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Tee Time Group 8:00 a.m. Mike Weir, Kevin Na 8:12 a.m. Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (am) 8:24 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch 8:36 a.m. Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren 8:48 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen 9:00 a.m. Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe (am) 9:12 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell 9:24 a.m. Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala 9:36 a.m. Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters 9:48 a.m. Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (am) 10:06 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley 10:18 a.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele 10:30 a.m. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama 10:42 a.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young 10:54 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im 11:06 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ 11:18 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (am) 11:30 a.m. J. T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau 11:42 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (am) 11:54 a.m. Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka 12:12 p.m. Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12:24 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 12:36 p.m. Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox 12:48 p.m. Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (am) 1:00 p.m. Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 1:12 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose 1:24 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris 1:36 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett (am) 1:48 p.m. Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns 2:00 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Masters 2023 Weather Forecast

With inclement weather set to hit Augusta National, the 2023 Masters may not be the most welcoming for golfers and fans.

The weather forecast for the Masters isn’t looking good this weekend. It’s expected to rain throughout the tournament, ranging from light showers to heavy downpours. Although the weather looks good for the first round, the following day will be filled with showers that are expected to last all day.

In Masters history, the tournament has only finished on a Monday five times. The last time this happened was in 1983. However, the Masters will only be suspended if the course becomes unsafe or unplayable, meaning golfers may have to deal with the elements to secure the Green Jacket in 2023.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Masters weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 84 / 68 S 7 mph (10 mph) 20% S 6 mph (10 mph) 20% Friday 66 / 66 NE 9 mph (13 mph) 90% NE 11 mph (16 mph) 90% Saturday 54 / 50 NE 11 mph (17 mph) 100% NE 11 mph (17 mph) 100% Sunday 63 / 43 NE 12 mph (17 mph) 80% NE 11 mph (17 mph) 20%

