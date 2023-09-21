The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.
In Gamrot’s last fight, he won a razor-close split decision against Jalin Turner at UFC 285. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $90,000, with a win bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $186,000
Mateusz Gamrot’s Net Worth
Mateusz Gamrot hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $500k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.
Mateusz Gamrot has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut her cloth on the Poland regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.
Mateusz Gamrot’s UFC Record
Mateusz Gamrot holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-2 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 5 win by submission. He will look to improve her 5-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 79.
Mateusz Gamrot’s Next Fight
Mateusz Gamrot will fight the top-ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 79. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mateusz Gamrot (+129) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.
Mateusz Gamrot’s, Height, Weight, Wife
Mateusz Gamrot fights out of Poznań, Poland.
Mateusz Gamrot is currently married to his wife Agata Gamrot.
- Age: 32
- Born: Poznań, Poland
- Height: 5’10″
- Weight: 155 pounds
- Reach: 70.5″
- Coach/Trainer: Mike Brown
