The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

In Gamrot’s last fight, he won a razor-close split decision against Jalin Turner at UFC 285. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $90,000, with a win bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $186,000

Mateusz Gamrot’s Net Worth

Mateusz Gamrot hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $500k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Mateusz Gamrot has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut her cloth on the Poland regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Mateusz Gamrot’s UFC Record

Mateusz Gamrot holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-2 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 5 win by submission. He will look to improve her 5-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 79.

Mateusz Gamrot’s Next Fight

Mateusz Gamrot will fight the top-ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 79. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mateusz Gamrot (+129) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.

Mateusz Gamrot’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Mateusz Gamrot fights out of Poznań, Poland.

Mateusz Gamrot is currently married to his wife Agata Gamrot.

Age: 32

32 Born: Poznań, Poland

Poznań, Poland Height: 5’10″

5’10″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 70.5″

70.5″ Coach/Trainer: Mike Brown

