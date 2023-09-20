UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 79 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Rafael Fiziev & Mateusz Gamrot To Earn Over $250k In Payout For Main Event Fight

Garrett Kerman
The UFC heads back to  Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a featherweight scrap between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell takes on No. 12 ranked Dan Ige. Mitchell is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of one of the top contenders in the featherweight division Ilia Topruai meanwhile, Ige has now won two straight fights after dropping three straight. A win for either fighter will put them on track to contend for a title in the future.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Rafael Fiziev & Mateusz Gamrot are set to earn a big payday

UFC Vegas 79 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 79 event in Las Vegas, NV

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 79.

Headlining the main event, are Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev and Gamrot are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card.

Fiziev and Gamrot are expected to be the highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 79. The UFC lightweight contenders are set to earn a guaranteed payout of $256,000 this weekend.

Dan Ige ($121,000), Michelle Waterson-Gomez ($121,000), and Tim Means ($111,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Noche this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Noche:

  • Rafael Fiziev – $256,000
  • Mateusz Gamrot – $256,000
  • Dan Ige – $121,000
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez- $121,000
  • Tim Means – $111,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 79 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Rafael Fiziev $250,000 $6,000 $256,000
Mateusz Gamrot $250,000 $6,000 $256,000
Bryce Mitchell $72,000 $6,000 $78,000
Dan Ige $110,000 $11,000 $121,000
Marina Rodriguez $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Michelle Waterson-Gomez $110,000 $11,000 $121,000
Bryan Battle $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
AJ Fletcher $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Charles Jordain $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Ricardo Ramos $70,000 $11,000 $81,000
Miles Johns $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Dan Argueta $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Tim Means $90,000 $21,000 $111,000
Andre Fialho $38,000 $6,000 $44,000
Jacob Malkoun $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Cody Brundage $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Jake Collier $85,000 $11,000 $96,000
Mohammad Usman $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Mizuki Inoue $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Hannah Goldy $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Montserrat Rendon $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tamires Vidal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 79 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $164,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 79.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
