Matt Fitzpatrick nearly tripled his earnings in 2023 by earning a $3.6 million payout at the RBC Heritage last week. Fitzpatrick’s second career win came at a designated event that featured a whopping $20 million purse. With over $5.2 million in earnings this season, he now ranks seventh on the 2023 PGA Tour prize money list.

Fitzpatrick On Pace For Best Career Earnings in 2023

Prior to winning his second event, Fitzpatrick had missed four cuts this season, including AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, The Players Championship, and Valspar Championship.

In eight events, he has accumulated just over $5.2 million in official payouts. Fitzpatrick earned a T7 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions for $368,750, a T14 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for $325,000, a T10 finish at the Masters for $432,000, and first place at the RBC Heritage for $3.6 million.

After winning the RBC Heritage, Fitzpatrick increased his career earnings for 2022-2023 by 125 percent, more than doubling his winnings in 2023 with just one win.

Fitzpatrick Earnings Compared to 2022

In 2022, Fitzpatrick made a total of $7,012,672 over a span of 21 events. He had a strong overall season, earning his first win and missing only three cuts. Fitzpatrick also had nine top-10 finishes, including a 2022 US Open win, which notched him $3,150,000 in earnings.

With seven PGA Tour designated events and three major championships remaining, Fitzpatrick is on track to surpass his career earnings high in 2022. After the RBC Heritage last year, Fitzpatrick played approximately another 10 events in the season, averaging $41,498 per event excluding his US Open win and major championship events. Currently, Fitzpatrick is only 35% away from surpassing his career earnings high.

