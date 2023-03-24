Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Fined $35,000 For Gesture At Official

On Friday, the NBA announced that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 for “directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.”

The gesture came during the Mavericks’ 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 for his “money gesture” the other night against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/wUrYwN11Ga — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) March 24, 2023

Luka Doncic Made A Money Gesture To The Refs

With 1.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Mavericks trailing 125-122, Doncic made a gesture with his fingers toward the ref that symbolized money with the star guard implying the refs were being paid off.

Doncic made the gesture out of frustration after he believed he was fouled while going up for a layup against Warriros forward Draymond Green. No call was made, and the Warriors regained possession of the ball.

Doncic did not receive a technical foul for his actions. With 15 technical fouls on the season, Doncic will be suspended for one game if he receives another technical.

Dallas Mavericks Will Protest Result

The Mavericks are filing a game protest to the NBA that, sources say, centers around a referee in Wednesday’s 127-125 loss to the Warriors allegedly causing confusion and failing to properly rectify it by alerting players and coaches. Full details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/w96mcp4kGk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2023

Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban is filing a protest for how the refs handled a particular sequence that led to the Warriors scoring a two-point basket.

Late in the third quarter, there was confusion as to which team was awarded possession of a ball that went out of bounds. Cuban said the referees told the Mavericks that it was their ball, and the PA announcer voiced it was Mavericks’ ball.

However, the Warriros were awarded possession and scored an uncontested dunk as the Mavericks stood in confusion at half-court. The Mavericks have five days to gather evidence and submit their protest.

If the protest is successful, the game would be replayed and restarted from the error in the third quarter. However, the protest will likely be deemed unsuccessful by the NBA.

The last successful protest occurred on December 19, 2007, between the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks.

