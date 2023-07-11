UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva is back in action for her first-ever main event as she takes on the former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a high-stakes fight at UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Bueno Silva is coming off three straight wins for the first time in her UFC career as she finished two of three opponents via submission ahead of the biggest fight of her career. She will be looking to get four in a row and stake a claim for the next title shot in the wide-open women’s bantamweight division at UFC Vegas 77 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In her last fight, she defeated Lina Lansberg by a second-round kneebar at UFC Vegas 69. She walked away with a base salary of $48,000 and with a performance bonus, promotional bonus, and win bonus she walked away with an estimated $151,000.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Net Worth

Mayra Bueno Silva hasn’t been in the UFC but she has made an estimated $162,000 during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $200,000.

Bueno Silva has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2018 after getting signed off the Contender Series in 2018.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s UFC Record

Mayra Bueno Silva holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-2-1 which includes 7 wins by submissions. She will look to improve her 5-2-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 77.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Next Fight

Mayra Bueno Silva will fight former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 77. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Bueno Silva (+148) making Bueno Silva the slight underdog.

Mayra Bueno Silva Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Mayra Bueno Silva fights out of Sao Paulo, Brazil but is originally from Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

She is dating former UFC strawweight, Gloria de Paula.

Age: 31

Born: Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Height: 5'6″

Weight: 135 pounds

Reach: 66.5″

Coach/Trainer: Marcos Parrumpa DaMatta

