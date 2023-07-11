UFC News and Rumors

Mayra Bueno Silva Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
mayra1

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva is back in action for her first-ever main event as she takes on the former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a high-stakes fight at UFC Vegas 77 this Saturday, July 15th, 2023. Bueno Silva is coming off three straight wins for the first time in her UFC career as she finished two of three opponents via submission ahead of the biggest fight of her career. She will be looking to get four in a row and stake a claim for the next title shot in the wide-open women’s bantamweight division at UFC Vegas 77 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In her last fight, she defeated Lina Lansberg by a second-round kneebar at UFC Vegas 69. She walked away with a base salary of $48,000 and with a performance bonus, promotional bonus, and win bonus she walked away with an estimated $151,000.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Net Worth

Mayra Bueno Silva hasn’t been in the UFC but she has made an estimated $162,000 during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $200,000.

Bueno Silva has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2018 after getting signed off the Contender Series in 2018.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s UFC Record

Mayra Bueno Silva holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-2-1 which includes 7 wins by submissions. She will look to improve her 5-2-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 77.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Next Fight

Mayra Bueno Silva will fight former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 77. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Bueno Silva (+148) making Bueno Silva the slight underdog.

Mayra Bueno Silva Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Mayra Bueno Silva fights out of Sao Paulo, Brazil but is originally from Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

She is dating former UFC strawweight, Gloria de Paula.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Reach: 66.5″
  • Coach/Trainer: Marcos Parrumpa DaMatta

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Holly Holm throws a punch.

Holly Holm Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Boyfriend

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC
Khamzat Chimaev’s coach reveals who he will and will not be fighting next
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  21h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos
Charles Oliveira will not be ready for UFC 294; Who will fight Islam Makhachev?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  21h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt
Dan Hooker suffers broken orbital bone and arm after a barnburner with Jalin Turner at UFC 290
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  21h
UFC News and Rumors
FziXOYhXwAYt5fS
UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Silva Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Holm vs Pennington
UFC Vegas 77 Fighter Pay: Holly Holm to take home over $200,000 in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
donald cowboy cerrone
‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals UFC career earnings during Hall of Fame speech
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top