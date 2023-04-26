Mexico Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

The 2023 Mexico Open will tee off at Vidanta Golf Course on Thursday, with a perfect weather forecast for the event. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Mexico Open tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at Vidanta Vallarta.

The PGA Tour will stop at Vidanta Golf Course on Thursday for the 2023 Mexico Open.

The Mexico Open 2023 field is not particularly strong, with only three of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings and eight of the top 100 participating. However, the event does feature world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm and Tony Finau.

Despite the weaker field, this is the second time the event has been recognized by the PGA Tour. Tee times will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET in Mexico and Rahm will tee off at 9:18 a.m. ET, highlighting the first featured group of the day.

Read on for more information on the 2023 Mexico Open tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Mexico Open 2023 Field

The field for the Mexico Open is relatively weak, with only eight of the top 100 players on the Official World Golf Rankings in action this week. Jon Rahm is the favorite to win with +275 odds. Other notable players include Tony Finau and past champion Gary Woodland.

Mexico Open 2023 Tee Times

As the PGA Tour heads to Vidanta this week, tee times will start around 8:45 a.m. ET in Mexico.

The first group to tee off on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. ET from Hole 1 will be Greg Chalmers, Kevin Stadler, and D.J. Trahan.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Mexico Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

World No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm highlights the first featured group in action this week.

The first featured group for Round 1 includes Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren, who will tee off at 9:18 a.m. ET.

After that, former Mexico Open winner Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, and Austin Smotherman, who will begin 11 minutes later at 9:29 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Tony Finau when he tees off later in the day as part of the final featured group at 2:23 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

9:18 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren

9:29 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman

10:02 am a.m. ET: Kevin Streelman, George McNeill, Wyndham Clark

2:12 p.m. ET: Andrew Putnam, James Hahn, Will Gordon

2:23 p.m. ET: Nico Echavvria, Tony Finau, Camilo Villegas

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee time Groups 8:45 a.m. Greg Chalmers, Kevin Stadler, D.J. Trahan 8:45 a.m.* Jonas Blixt, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger 8:56 a.m. Sung Kang, Grayson Murray, Fabian Gomez 8:56 a.m.* Michael Kim, Harry Higgs, Robby Shelton 9:07 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Peter Malnati, S.H. Kim 9:07 a.m.* Martin Trainer, Hank Lebioda, Eric Cole 9:18 a.m. Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley 9:18 a.m.* Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren 9:29 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy 9:29 a.m.* Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman 9:40 a.m. Derek Ernst, Scott Brown, Cameron Percy 9:40 a.m.* Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski 9:51 a.m. Nate Lashley, Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd 9:51 a.m.* D.A. Points, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren 10:02 a.m. Austin Cook, Ryan Armour, Ben Crane 10:02 a.m.* Kevin Streelman, George McNeill, Wyndham Clark 10:13 a.m. Cody Gribble, Tommy Gainey, Ben Taylor 10:13 a.m.* Sean O’Hair, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu 10:24 a.m. Dylan Wu, Akshay Bhatia, Steve Jurgensen 10:24 a.m.* Kyle Westmoreland, Ryan Gerard, Cristobal Del Solar 10:35 a.m. Carson Young, Paul Haley II, Jose Cristobal Islas 10:35 a.m.* Harry Hall, Kevin Roy, Jose Toledo 10:46 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Trevor Werbylo, Raul Pereda 10:46 a.m.* Boo Weekley, Vincent Norrman, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira 1:50 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Bill Haas, Greyson Sigg 1:50 p.m.* Brian Stuard, Kelly Kraft, Joseph Bramlett 2:01 p.m. William McGirt, Byeong Hun An, Andrew Novak 2:01 p.m.* Chris Stroud, Ryan Moore, Lee Hodges 2:12 p.m. Andrew Putnam, James Hahn, Wlill Gordon 2:12 p.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Adam Long, Geoff Ogilvy 2:23 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Tony Finau, Camilo Villegas 2:23 p.m.* Lanto Griffin, J.B. Holmes, Maverick McNealy 2:34 p.m. Luke List, Cameron Champ, Brandon Matthews 2:34 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Brian Davis, David Lipsky 2:45 p.m. Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari 2:45 p.m.* Ted Potter Jr., Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander 2:56 p.m. Brice Garnett, Arjun Atwal, Matthias Schwab 2:56 p.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Charley Hoffman, Richard Johnson 3:07 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin, S.Y. Noh 3:07 p.m.* Kevin Chappell, Tyson Alexander, Kyle Reifers 3:18 p.m. Scott Piercy, Kyle Stanley, Aaron Baddeley 3:18 p.m.* Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 3:29 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Augusto Nunez, Zach Bauchou 3:29 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Michael Gligic, Alvaro Ortiz 3:40 p.m. Scott Harrington, Carl Yuan, Alejandro Tosti 3:40 p.m.* Matti Schmid, Trevor Cone, Sebastian Vazquez 3:51 p.m. Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard, Roberto Lebrija 3:51 p.m.* Derek Lamely, MJ Daffue, Omar Morales

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Mexico Open 2023 Weather Forecast

After a few weeks of rain on the PGA Tour, the Mexico Open will bring some welcome warm weather into the forecast.

It is shaping up to be a perfect weekend for golf in Mexico, with clear and sunny skies and manageable winds. The forecast predicts that it will reach a high of 86 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the weekend, with no chance of rain. These great weather conditions will make for an excellent golfing experience for both players and patrons at the Mexico Open.

However, it’s worth noting that Mexico is a tropical resort, meaning that humidity may be a factor. Wind may also be a factor at Vidanta. The wind gusts may be as high as 20 mph, but steady winds ranging from 12 to 14 mph are expected throughout the weekend.

Overall, the weather forecast indicates that the PGA Tour will be seeing fantastic conditions for the 2023 Mexico Open.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Mexico Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 88 /66 W 14 mph (20 mph) 0% E 13 mph (19 mph) 0% Friday 84 / 66 W 14 mph (20 mph) 0% E 13 mph (19 mph) 0% Saturday 84 / 68 W 13 mph (19 mph) 20% SE 12 mph (18 mph) 20% Sunday 82 / 68 W 14 mph (20 mph) 20% SE 12 mph (18 mph) 20%

