Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Player Sam Westmoreland Dies Aged 18

Sad news was emerging from the Mississippi State campus on Wednesday evening. The Bulldogs released news that football player Sam Westmoreland had passed away aged just 18.

Tragic Loss of Young Life

A statement released by Mississippi State has confirmed the death of walk-on football player Sam Westmoreland this Wednesday evening. Westmoreland was just 18 years old and would have turned 19 on Friday. Mississippi State football head coach released a statement on Wednesday evening. Leach wrote about Westmoreland as tremendous young man and said that his players are devastated.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” said Mike Leach. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

Sam Westmoreland was from Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a standout at Tupelo High School, and earned his way as a walk-on to the Mississippi State football team. Westmoreland was studying industrial technology at Mississippi State.

The school did not provide any details on the cause of death. However, according to Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt there was no foul play involved or suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but no further details were provided.

The 6’4″ freshman had not appeared in a game for the Bulldogs this season, but was on the roster for Saturday’s clash against number six ranked Alabama. Unfortunately, Sam Westmoreland will not get to live out his dream of playing a game in the Bulldogs jersey, but he will live long in the memory of those who loved and cherished him.